Justin Peck and Jen Tavé win muddy Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic in fourth round of Grasshopper Adventure Series

Justin Peck and Jen Tavé led the field of all California-based elite riders for victories at Sunday at the Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic, the fourth of five events in the regional Grasshopper Adventure Series.

Starting in Ukiah, California, the new Hopper offered a unique opportunity to experience a large chunk of terrain on private property in the Mendocino Redwoods area. Close to 425 registered riders took part in three ride distances, the longest, 76 miles.

Peck, just 22 years old and pursuing a spot in the Life Time Grand Prix via the wildcard competition and U23 category, was second last month at Lake Sonoma MTB, finishing between gravel veterans Bradyn Lange and Peter Stetina.

At the gravel race on Sunday, he punched his way through the mud and used the final climb to distance himself from four other riders for a solo victory in the men's event in 4 hours, 7 seconds. He was two minutes ahead of Noah Shelton and a little over seven minutes better than Sandy Floren.

Peck said the muddy course, with 68% of the route on gravel roads, played to his skills as a mountain bike racer. The field of elite men stayed together on the first climb, just 10 miles into the 75-mile course, as there was a $500 bonus at the top for the fastest riders in each category, sponsored by Bicycle Law.

"Sandy was pushing really hard and we were going for that $500 prize by Bicycle Law at the top. Sandy and I went back and forth, and Sandy got me at the line at the top," he said.

After ascending the 1,900-foot climb to open the race, a group of three riders caught the lead duo and the five rolled through the first feed zone together. Another 6,520 feet of elevation gain unfolded, with a final climb at mile 63, which is where Peck launched his winning move.

"I knew there was a long descent to the finish. I was climbing pretty strong so I just put my head down and went as hard as I could at the top," he said about the stiff climb to Miller Ridge. "I had a couple minutes gap at the top and solo time trialled it in."

Jen Tavé on her way to the win at Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic 2025 (Image credit: Brian Tucker @b.tuckerpics / Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic)

Tavé has her sights on the top step of the women's podium having finished fourth at the opening rounds of the series at Low Gap and Huffmaster Hopper and last year was second at Ukiah Mendo to Flavia Oliveira Parks. This year Tavé finished 3:39 ahead of second-placed Chloe Mauvais and 9:23 in front of Laurel Quinones, who took third.

Quinones was the first elite woman across the opening QOM and scored the bonus prize money, but Tavé would soon make the catch on the descent and rode alone for the remaining 65 miles.

"It was a good meditative four hours," the 35-year-old said of the solo ride. "I know the course from last year and was looking forward to the [final] descent so I just made it through. I was a little worried that the men would pull the other women back to me, so I definitely kept the foot on the gas."

Quinones had to make several short stops to deal with mechanical issues on her derailleur and chain during the day, which allowed Mauvais to pass her.

The final stop of this year's Grasshopper Adventure Series will take place May 10 at King Ridge Grasshopper in Duncan Mills, a longstanding event in Sonoma County. Less than 10% of the 91-mile route is dirt, as riders will compete on three timed segments that take in 9,116 feet of elevation gain, plus twisty descents. Overall champions of the series will be decided after the event.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite women Pos. Name Time 1 Jen Tave 04:45:33 2 Chloe Mauvais 00:03:39 3 Laurel Quinones 00:09:23 4 Kelly Brennan 00:19:38 5 Steph Hart 00:30:16 6 Alison Tetrick 00:41:51