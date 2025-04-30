Justin Peck and Jen Tavé win muddy Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic in fourth round of Grasshopper Adventure Series

Tavé rode solo for most of the 76-mile contest to step up from second place finish last year

Justin Peck on his way to victory at Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic 2025
Justin Peck on his way to victory at Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic 2025 (Image credit: Brian Tucker @b.tuckerpics / Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic)
Justin Peck and Jen Tavé led the field of all California-based elite riders for victories at Sunday at the Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic, the fourth of five events in the regional Grasshopper Adventure Series.

Starting in Ukiah, California, the new Hopper offered a unique opportunity to experience a large chunk of terrain on private property in the Mendocino Redwoods area. Close to 425 registered riders took part in three ride distances, the longest, 76 miles. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women
Pos.NameTime
1Jen Tave04:45:33
2Chloe Mauvais00:03:39
3Laurel Quinones00:09:23
4Kelly Brennan00:19:38
5Steph Hart00:30:16
6Alison Tetrick00:41:51
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men - top 10
Pos.NameTime
1Justin Peck04:00:07
2Noah Shelton00:02:13
3Sandy Floren00:07:07
4Ben Frederick00:08:47
5Ben Herken00:12:02
6Jack Duncan00:17:51
7Nicolas Goumas00:17:52
8Jeremy Pond00:22:43
9Taj Krieger00:29:26
10Blake Bacherasst
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

