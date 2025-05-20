Recommended reading

Paige Onweller tops Heather Jackson and Justin Peck overtakes Lachlan Morton for Stetina's Paydirt titles

Trio of timed segments decide winners on Nevada long course, with $10,000 on offer for elite women only

Elite women&#039;s podium with winner Paige Onweller on the top step
Elite women's podium with winner Paige Onweller on the top step (Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless) won the elite women's division of 2025 Stetina's Paydirt on Saturday, unseating two-time champion Heather Jackson, while 22-year-old Justin Peck defended his men's division title with a late pass of Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Easypost). 

Shimano sponsored the Women's Paydirt Challenge, providing a $10,000 prize purse exclusively for the elite women's field, which event founder Peter Stetina said was one way he could put women on "center stage".

Event founder Peter Stetina introduces the elite women's field
Event founder Peter Stetina introduces the elite women's field (Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Top 5 women
Pos.NameTime
1Paige Onweller2:21:44
2Heather Jackson0:03:38
3Leah van der Linden0:08:27
4Caroline Dezendorf0:11:49
5Katerina Nash0:13:08
Top 5 men
Pos.NameTime
1Justin Peck2:05:27
2Lachlan Morton0:00:39
3Matthew Wiebe0:07:01
4Owen Czeschin0:08:58
5Philip Tinstman0:09:39
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

