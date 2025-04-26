UCI Gravel World Series - Tim Wollenberg and Debora Piana sprint to victory at Giro Sardegna Gravel

Mediterranean Island hosts first of two Italian UCI Gravel World Series events

Debora Piana at UCI Gravel World Championships
Debora Piana at UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Tim Wollenberg (Protective Factory Team) and Debora Piana (Fol MTB Racing Team) bested their respective rival in a two-up sprint to claim victory at the Giro Sardegna Gravel race, the ninth event of the UCI Gravel World Series

The first of two Italian events of the UCI Gravel World Series took place on the opening stage of the long week of racing on the Mediterranean Island.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
Pos.RiderTime
1Debora Piana (Fol MTB Racing Team) 4:16:18
2Carlotta Borello (Cingolani-Specialized)00:00:00
3Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx)00:00:58
4Elena Cecchini (Fiamme Azzurre/SD Worx)00:01:01
5Fasoi Varvara (Panathinaikos)00:05:18
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
Pos.RiderTime
1Tim Wollenberg (Protective Factory Team)3:28:32
2Lukas Baum (Orbea Leatt Speed Company)00:00:01
3Georg Egger (Orbea Leatt Speed Company) 00:04:44
4Luca Dressler (Protective Factory Team)00:10:07
5Andreas Schrottenbaum (Protective Factory Team)00:10:09
Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

