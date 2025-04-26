UCI Gravel World Series - Tim Wollenberg and Debora Piana sprint to victory at Giro Sardegna Gravel
Mediterranean Island hosts first of two Italian UCI Gravel World Series events
Tim Wollenberg (Protective Factory Team) and Debora Piana (Fol MTB Racing Team) bested their respective rival in a two-up sprint to claim victory at the Giro Sardegna Gravel race, the ninth event of the UCI Gravel World Series.
The first of two Italian events of the UCI Gravel World Series took place on the opening stage of the long week of racing on the Mediterranean Island.
In the men’s race, Wollenberg outsprinted Lukas Baum (Orbea Leatt Speed Company) with a winning time of 3:28:30 after 117km of racing. Georg Egger (Orbea Leatt Speed Company) crossed the line four minutes later for third place. The trio were off the front together for the first 58 kilometres of the race, with over three minutes over a group of chasers.
Three-time Italian mountain bike champion Piana claimed the win in the women’s race, with a time of 4:16:18, besting Carlotta Borello (Cingolani-Specialized). Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx) crossed the finish line 58 seconds later for third place.
For the second edition of the Giro Sardegna Gravel, the start and finish were relocated to the small beach town of Santa Lucia di Siniscola, and featured a new opening and closing loop. After setting off, riders quickly tackled a 3.5km stretch of dirt along the beach, followed by a 6.7km section of asphalt winding around the protected dunes of Capo Comino, leading to the lighthouse that marked the beginning of the 50km circuit. The loop climbed from sea level to a maximum elevation of 225 meters, with riders completing the loop twice.
|Pos.
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Debora Piana (Fol MTB Racing Team)
|4:16:18
|2
|Carlotta Borello (Cingolani-Specialized)
|00:00:00
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx)
|00:00:58
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Fiamme Azzurre/SD Worx)
|00:01:01
|5
|Fasoi Varvara (Panathinaikos)
|00:05:18
|Pos.
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Tim Wollenberg (Protective Factory Team)
|3:28:32
|2
|Lukas Baum (Orbea Leatt Speed Company)
|00:00:01
|3
|Georg Egger (Orbea Leatt Speed Company)
|00:04:44
|4
|Luca Dressler (Protective Factory Team)
|00:10:07
|5
|Andreas Schrottenbaum (Protective Factory Team)
|00:10:09
