UCI Gravel World Series: Rosa Klöser takes commanding victory at Hegau Gravel Festival

Mathijs Loman outsprints last year's winner Jonas Koch for men's win in German race

Rosa Klöser, a past champion of Unbound Gravel 200 who finished fourth this year, rode away from the field at Hegau Gravel Festival for a solo victory
Rosa Klöser (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Mathijs Loman (ASD SWATT Club) scored impressive victories at the Hegau Gravel Festival in Germany on Sunday. In a second edition of the German UCI Gravel World Series event, solid fields completed two laps on a course almost the same as last year, for a total of 108km and 1,900 metres of elevation gain.

It was the second UCI Gravel World Championships qualifier win for Klöser in two weeks, coming off a top finish at Eislek Gravel in Luxembourg. She rode at the front of the race from the start and opened a gap after 20km to Mariëlle Trouwborst (KMC Mountainbike team) and Nicole Frain (Ridley Racing Team), who went into chase mode.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women - top 5

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Rosa Klöser (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)

03:33:18

2

Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers)

00:07:25

3

Mariëlle Trouwborst (KMC Mountainbike team)

00:12:46

4

Nele Laing

00:14:05

5

Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing)

00:15:11

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite menn - top 5

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Mathijs (ASD SWATT Club)

03:10:45

2

Jonas Koch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

00:00:01

3

Felix Stehli (Team Vorarlberg)

00:00:29

4

Daniel Geismayr (Team Vorarlberg)

00:01:11

5

Petr Vakoč (Canyon)

Row 4 - Cell 2
