Recommended reading

UCI Gravel World Series – Australian champions Mark O'Brien and Tiffany Cromwell win Western Australia's SEVEN

By published

Strong local contenders Cassia Boglio and Mark Chong have to settle for second spot in grueling home state sortie once again

The SEVEN Gravel Race in Nannup Western Australia in 2024
The SEVEN Gravel Race in Nannup Western Australia in 2024 (Image credit: Daniela Tommasi / SEVEN Gravel Race)

Mark O'Brien (Trappist) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) claimed victory at SEVEN on Saturday, with the Australian gravel champions both getting the better of powerful home-state contenders, Mark Chong and Cassia Boglio (PAS Racing), during the final stages of the 126km Western Australian UCI Gravel World Series round.

O'Brien used his climbing prowess to shake Chong in the final ten kilometres, crossing the line solo in the small town of Nannup after 4 hours, five minutes and 20 seconds with the Western Australian a little over half a minute behind. It was then Brendon Davids (Brennan) who took third ahead of 2023 winner Tasman Nankervis (Cannondale-Rapha-Camelback-Shimano).

It was, however, the tightest of battles for Cromwell and Boglio with the experienced WorldTour rider having being distanced by her and Talia Appleton (Praties) early in the race but, with unrelenting persistence, pulling Boglio back within the final five kilometres. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Mark O'Brien4:05:20
2Mark Chong+37
3Brendon Davids+51
4Tasman Nankervis+2:01
5Jeremy Presbury+6:19
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Tiffany Cromwell4:39:46
2Casia Boglio+1
3Talia Appleton+1:32
4Ella Bloor+17:32
5Matilda Raynolds+20:32
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews