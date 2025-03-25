Joe Laverick, Lauren Stephens take back-to-back wins at Rattlesnake Gravel Grind

Trademark high winds tear across new 103.5-mile route in fourth edition of Texas gravel race

Joe Laverick and Chris Mehlman battled at the front of the race, with Laverick pushing away in the final five miles
Joe Laverick and Chris Mehlman battled at the front of the race, with Laverick pushing away in the final five miles(Image credit: Rattlesnake Gravel Grind / @kendpruett)

Joe Laverick and Lauren Stephens duplicated wins at Rattlesnake Gravel Grind and faced the traditionally-windy conditions from Sweetwater, Texas last Saturday. 

Top 5 Men
Pos.RiderTime
1Joe Laverick05:05:11
2Chris Mehlman0:27:00
3Hayden Christian0:52:00
4Justin Mcquerry10:27:00
5Beckam Drake10:29:00
Top 5 Women
Pos.RiderTime
1Lauren Stephens05:30:15
2Terese Martens01:04:55
3Erin Reedy01:22:47
4Emily Trahan01:58:12
5Terri Quirk02:16:09
