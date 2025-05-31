Recommended reading

Rob Britton outlasts Lachlan Morton to seize new record in Unbound XL

By Contributions from published

Canadian rider catches and passes 2024 Unbound 200 winner in final 15km for signature victory in 563km endurance race

Rob Britton reacts to his victory in 2025 Unbound Gravel XL
Rob Britton reacts to his victory in 2025 Unbound Gravel XL (Image credit: Future / Rosael Torres-Davis)

Rob Britton (Factor Bikes) pounded his way across 359 miles in Kansas to set a new course record and win the men's title in the 2025 Unbound Gravel XL on Saturday morning in Emporia.

The Canadian rider had been chasing Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) throughout the night and finally made the catch and pass with just under 10 miles for one of the biggest victories of his career. He completed the 350-plus mile course in an unofficial time of 17 hours, 49 minutes, with Morton 7 minutes behind for second place.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews