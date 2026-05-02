The Traka 200: Ex road pro Lukas Pöstlberger holds off MTB chasers to win 'biggest gravel race in Europe' as Sofia Gómez Villafañe strikes out for second straight title

Lukas Pöstlberger (Rose Racing Circle) and Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) triumphed in The Traka 200 on Saturday, both riders arriving alone with small margins of victory.

The 200, following on from the 360 and the Adventure events, is the flagship race of The Traka, a key part of the Gravel Earth Series, with a 202km route featuring 2,650 metres of elevation gain around Girona, Spain.

In the men's race, it was a tale of roadie versus mountain bikers, as former WorldTour pro Lukas Pöstlberger was chased in dramatic fashion by a trio of Bryden Lange (Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing) and the Buff BH duo of Martin Stošek and Wout Alleman, with MTB legend Nino Schurter not far behind.

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Postlberger had started to make moves with more than 130km remaining on the 202km course, and described both his surprise as he survived the day's climbs out in front and his fear as the mountain bikers breathed down his neck.

That anxiety was highest on the narrow technical singletrack inside the final 6km, where Pöstlberger led by just 10 seconds. But the chasing trio couldn’t work together in the closing couple of kilometres to set up a sprint finish. Instead, it was a sprint for second place, 20 seconds down on the winner, which Lange won, with Stošek taking the final spot on the podium.

"It’s the biggest gravel race in Europe and winning here is really special," said Pöstlberger, whose winning time was 6:04:42. "You dream, you train, you work hard you make a plan, and today everyhing went perfectly."

Villafañe strikes again

Sofia Gomez Villafañe goes back to back at The Traka 200 with another win in 2026 (Image credit: @Gravel Earth Series l @TheTraka l @sergi_romeu)

In the women’s race, Villafañe doubled up, retaining the title that she won 12 months ago. It was a similar story to last year, with a long-time companion dispatched close to the finish line.