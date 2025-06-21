Recommended reading

Racing the savannahs and wildlife trails of Kenya – Haley Hunter Smith and Lukas Baum win four-stage Migration Gravel Race

Hunter Smith holds off powerful chase from early leader Xaverine Nirere in women's race as Baum fights back from flat on final stage to retain lead ahead of defending champion Hans Becking

Wildebeests in the background on stage 1 (Image credit: Andy Bolo)
Haley Hunter Smith (Trek-Dritless) and Lukas Baum (Speed Company) emerged victorious after four stages and 650km of remote racing in Kenya, with a tough battle for overall honours unfolding on a wildlife filled course which delivered both hot, dry and dusty conditions plus mud and rain.

The four-stage Migration Gravel Race in Kenya swept through wide open savannah, river crossings, followed trails carved through the landscape by wildebeests and cattle plus tackled brutal climbs through forest which contributed to the more than 8,000m of elevation gain as the race unfolded from Tuesday June 17 to Saturday June 20. Maasai Mara provided the base location which stages looped out from.

Baum made his bid for overall victory early, taking the first stage but then after dropping off the podium in stage 2 reclaimed it with another win on the penultimate stage. Still there was no easy path to victory between a crash on the finish line in slippery conditions on stage 3 and an early flat on stage 4 which left him with a chase on his hands.

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) finished fifth overall.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's overall top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Haley Hunter Smith (Trek-Dritless)

17:57:54

2

Xaverine Nirere (Team Amani)

18:10:42

3

Anna Yamauchi (Allied/Rapha/SRAM)

19:15:47

4

Svenja Betz (RSV Friedenau Steinfurt)

19:34:26

5

Claudette Nyrahabimana (Team Amani)

19:38:52

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's overall top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Lukas Baum (Speed Company Racing)

14:57:12

2

Hans Becking (Buff Megamo Team)

15:04:40

3

Jordan Schleck (Team Amani)

15:07:16

4

Tsgabu Grmay (Team Amani)

15:07:45

5

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost)

15:22:13

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

