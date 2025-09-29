Gravel Earth Series: Rosa Klöser wins season finale and Magnus Bak Klaris uses runner-up spot at Ranxo Gravel to secure overall titles

Rosa Klöser wins her fourth Gravel Earth Series event of 2025 at Ranxo Gravel for overall title

Rosa Klöser (Canyon Factory Racing) and Wout Alleman (Buff Megamo) won elite races at Ranxo Gravel in Spain on Sunday, the final round for the Gravel Earth Series (GES). For Klöser, there was a double reward at the finish in Ponts, the German securing the overall series title for elite women after posting her fourth win.

Belgian rider Alleman outsprinted Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) at the line to win on his first appearance in a series event. Klaris earned enough points to be crowned elite men's champion of the GES.

Wout Alleman outsprints Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) to win Ranxo Gravel, with Klaris taking elite men's title at 2025 Gravel Earth Series (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – The Traka – Roger Salanova)

GES offered a range of scoring opportunities across 23 global events between February and September this season, Ranxo Gravel one of five races, with 20% bonus scoring for top finishers. The stakes were high for the 160km contest, offering 1,930 metres of climbing with rocky sections and technical trails in fast and dry conditions, with top contenders making the trip to Spain for the finale.

The women stared first at 7:45 a.m. local time, followed by the men 55 minutes later. Klöser, Karolina Migoń, Morgan Aguirre and Geerike Schreurs all had chances to secure top series positions for elite women, while the men's title was a battle between Klaris and Piotr Havik, and Tobias Mørch Kongstad and Peter Stetina had very outside chances in the scoring possibilities.

Across the first climbs of the elite women's field, Klöser was joined by US duo Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing) and Sarah Sturm (Specialized-Sram), but soon broke away on a solo effort to win in 5:29:41.

Elite women's podium at 2025 Ranxo Gravel (L to R): Morgan Aguirre, Rosa Klöser and Sarah Sturm (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – The Traka – Roger Salanova)

Aguirre finished second, 4:18 back, to secure third overall in the series, while Sturm completed the day’s podium in third, another 2:30 back, and placed fifth in the series standings. Schreurs finished fifth at Ranxo and fourth in the series.

Klöser finished on the podium of all six of the GES events in which she took part, with victories at The Rift, CORE4, Gravel Worlds and then Ranxo Gravel. Karolina Migoń, who recovered from a crash to finish fourth in Ponts, finished second overall, having won The Traka 360 and Lost & Found during her seven races.

The elite men's race came down to four riders at the front - Klaris, Piotr Havik (Classified x Rose Factory Team), European gravel champion Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) and Hans Becking (Buff Megamo).

A touch of wheels between PAS teammates Klaris and Würtz Schmidt brought down the latter, and he was forced to abandon. Becking was seen in a video stopping to help his competitor try to remount his bike, ending Becking's chance for a podium (he finished seventh).

Two-rider battle between Wout Alleman (right) and Magnus Bak Klaris for 2025 Ranxo Gravel victory (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – The Traka – Roger Salanova)

With Alleman and Klaris left to battle the rest of the way, the Belgian would sprint across the line first in a time of 4:42:59. Though two seconds back for second, Klaris secured the GES title with his runner-up spot.

The men's podium was completed by Frederik Raßmann (Rose Racing Circle), who narrowly beat Petr Vakoč (Canyon) by one second, who finished fourth in the GES standings, ahead of Tim Wollenberg (BIXS Far_Out Cycling).

Piotr Havik (Classified x Rose Factory Team) and Traka 360 winner Tobias Kongstad (PAS Racing) did not compete at Ranxo and held on to second and third, respectively, overall in the series.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ranxo Gravel - elite women top 10 Order Name Time 1 Rosa Klöser (Canyon Factory Racing) 05:29:41 2 Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing) +4:18 3 Sarah Sturm (Specialized–SRAM–Rapha) +6:48 4 Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) +10:07 5 Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx–Protime) +11:29 6 Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers Gravel Team) +11:33 7 Danni Shrosbree (Argon 18 / Castelli S.O.G) +11:51 8 Hanna Nilsson (Sartoria Ciclistica Squadra Corse) +12:01 9 Jil Brüngger (Rose Racing Circle) +18:21 10 Kaitlyn Rauwerda (Cynisca Cycling) +18:21

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ranxo Gravel - elite men top 10 Order Name Time 1 Wout Alleman (Buff Megamo Team) 04:42:59 2 Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) +0:02 3 Frederik Raßmann (Rose Racing Circle) +0:54 4 Petr Vakoč (Canyon) +0:55 5 Mattia De Marchi (Enough Cycling) +5:18 6 Aaron Van Der Beken (Ridley Racing Team) +5:19 7 Hans Becking (Buff Megamo Team) +6:33 8 Seppe Rombouts (PAS Racing) +7:13 9 Benjamin Perry (Guava x Castelli S.O.G) +8:32 10 Jan Stöckli (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +8:32

Gravel Earth Series 2025 overall standings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite Women Pos. Name (Team) Points 1 Rosa Klöser (Canyon Factory Racing) 4600 2 Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) 4472 3 Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing) 4420 4 Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx–Protime) 4364 5 Sarah Sturm (Specialized–SRAM–Rapha) 4258 6 Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers Gravel Team) 4142 7 Danni Shrosbree (Argon 18 / Castelli S.O.G) 4075 8 Hanna Nilsson (Sartoria Ciclistica Squadra Corse) 3949 9 Lucy Hempstead (Classified Rose) 3937 10 Hannah Shell (Vantage Racing) 3872