2024 Gravel National Champions index

Who is your 2024 gravel champion? From the US to Britain and Australia to Canada find out the riders wearing the national stripes

Elite racing at the European and Belgian Gravel Championships in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)
As the momentum behind the UCI Gravel World Championships and UCI Gravel World Series continues to grow, so is the list of Gravel National Championships. 

Some nations, such as Australia, have been crowning a champion for a number of years while others are newcomers to officially recognising the top gravel competitors from amongst their compatriots. Even the United States with its rich gravel history only just joined the fray in 2023, while that was also the year the European Championships was launched. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2024 National Championships
DateNationWomen's winnerMen's winner2023 women's title2023 men's title
May 1BelgiumAlana CastriqueGianni VermeerschMarthe TruyenJasper Stuyven
May 11South AfricaDanielle StrydromMarc PritzenChries WilleitMatthew Beers
June 8Nordic countriesKatažina SosnaMarkus PajurTiia TulokasAntti-Jussi Juntunen
June 16CanadaRow 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Devon ClarkeEvan Russell
June 22AustraliaRow 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Justine BarrowConnor Sens
September 7GermanyRow 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Carolin SchiffLukas Baum
September 8United StatesRow 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Lauren StephensKeegan Swenson
September 14BritainRow 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Xan CreesJoe Blackmore
September 28NetherlandsRow 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Fem van EmpelLars Loohuis

