2024 Gravel National Champions index
Who is your 2024 gravel champion? From the US to Britain and Australia to Canada find out the riders wearing the national stripes
As the momentum behind the UCI Gravel World Championships and UCI Gravel World Series continues to grow, so is the list of Gravel National Championships.
Some nations, such as Australia, have been crowning a champion for a number of years while others are newcomers to officially recognising the top gravel competitors from amongst their compatriots. Even the United States with its rich gravel history only just joined the fray in 2023, while that was also the year the European Championships was launched.
The distinctive national jerseys that we are so used to seeing in road, mountain-bike and cyclocross racing are becoming an ever more present sight in gravel, which is building beyond the more grassroots approach that has long been the hallmark of the discipline.
Cyclingnews will be keeping track of all these new championships and champions as they are announced. There is also plenty more gravel news available on our gravel home page, and also the UCI Gravel World Series, UCI Gravel World Championships and Unbound hubs.
For a full list of last year's Gravel National Championships winners and news see our index from 2023.
Gravel National Championships index
|Date
|Nation
|Women's winner
|Men's winner
|2023 women's title
|2023 men's title
|May 1
|Belgium
|Alana Castrique
|Gianni Vermeersch
|Marthe Truyen
|Jasper Stuyven
|May 11
|South Africa
|Danielle Strydrom
|Marc Pritzen
|Chries Willeit
|Matthew Beers
|June 8
|Nordic countries
|Katažina Sosna
|Markus Pajur
|Tiia Tulokas
|Antti-Jussi Juntunen
|June 16
|Canada
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Devon Clarke
|Evan Russell
|June 22
|Australia
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|Justine Barrow
|Connor Sens
|September 7
|Germany
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Carolin Schiff
|Lukas Baum
|September 8
|United States
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|Lauren Stephens
|Keegan Swenson
|September 14
|Britain
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 3
|Xan Crees
|Joe Blackmore
|September 28
|Netherlands
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|Fem van Empel
|Lars Loohuis
*Further dates and results will be added upon announcement
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.