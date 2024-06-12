2024 Gravel National Champions index

As the momentum behind the UCI Gravel World Championships and UCI Gravel World Series continues to grow, so is the list of Gravel National Championships.

Some nations, such as Australia, have been crowning a champion for a number of years while others are newcomers to officially recognising the top gravel competitors from amongst their compatriots. Even the United States with its rich gravel history only just joined the fray in 2023, while that was also the year the European Championships was launched.

The distinctive national jerseys that we are so used to seeing in road, mountain-bike and cyclocross racing are becoming an ever more present sight in gravel, which is building beyond the more grassroots approach that has long been the hallmark of the discipline.

Gravel National Championships index

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 National Championships Date Nation Women's winner Men's winner 2023 women's title 2023 men's title May 1 Belgium Alana Castrique Gianni Vermeersch Marthe Truyen Jasper Stuyven May 11 South Africa Danielle Strydrom Marc Pritzen Chries Willeit Matthew Beers June 8 Nordic countries Katažina Sosna Markus Pajur Tiia Tulokas Antti-Jussi Juntunen June 16 Canada Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Devon Clarke Evan Russell June 22 Australia Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Justine Barrow Connor Sens September 7 Germany Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Carolin Schiff Lukas Baum September 8 United States Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Lauren Stephens Keegan Swenson September 14 Britain Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Xan Crees Joe Blackmore September 28 Netherlands Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Fem van Empel Lars Loohuis

*Further dates and results will be added upon announcement