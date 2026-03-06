How to watch gravel races around the world - A guide to livestreams and free broadcasts for the biggest events including The Traka, Unbound Gravel and more

Want to catch the action from many of the world's most audacious and prominent gravel races without getting the dirt and grime splashed on your face? This wasn't even an option two years ago. Organisers are now adding live broadcasts to extend their reach to a growing global audience.

Early adopters for live streaming included US races Unbound Gravel 200 in Kansas and Gravel Worlds in Nebraska. In 2022, three of the Life Time Grand Prix events - Sea Otter Fuego XC, Unbound Gravel 200 and Crusher in the Tushar - attempted broadcasts but remote courses led to technical challenges which caused Life Time to pull the plug and only use social media posts for the final events.

By 2024, Lauf Gravel Worlds provided a robust live stream for the pro fields at the 150-mile race in Nebraska, which received approximately 51,000 views. They proved that technology to follow the action on rough, secluded roads had advanced from stationary cameras mounted to jeeps to extended flight-time drones, and people were starved for real-time coverage.

Last year The Traka 360 had extensive coverage with a live stream of more than 10 hours which generated 71,000 views. The live, free-to-stream coverage of the Life Time Unbound Gravel 200 event attracted 332,000 views in 50 countries for a broadcast that lasted approximately seven hours, video kicking in four hours into the race and remaining live for all pro men's and women's finishes.

The use of live tracking as riders pass checkpoints and social channels to provide segmented live footage and on-course updates are still part of the landscape, however. Stay tuned to Cyclingnews as we provide frequent updates on which events will offer live feeds for off-road races around the world.

Valley of Tears

Valley of Tears opens the March gravel calendar in the US from Turkey, Texas. A Dirt Crit returns Friday, March 6, with the main event on Saturday across 93 miles (150km). A live stream will be available on Friday only, shown on the Valley of Tears YouTube channel and Instagram feed.

The pro fields in the Dirt Crit expect to see Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road) defend her breakaway title from last year in the 20-minute, plus two-lap race, which begins at 5:30 p.m. CDT. The elite men race the same distance beginning at 6:05 p.m. local time.

Inaugural men's Dirt Crit winner Keegan Swenson (Specialized Off-road) is still sidelined with an injury, but you can hear him call the action on the live stream, alongside veteran announcer Brad Sohner.

The Mid South

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: The Mid South) (Image credit: The Mid South / Joshua W Stong)

On March 13, The Mid South makes a return after last year's cancellation due to Oklahoma wildfires, with the pro divisions taking the 106-mile long course on Friday afternoon, a separate day from the amateur fields.

Broadcast cameras will begin rolling in Stillwater at 1:00 p.m. CDT for the pro men, then pick up the action from the pro women who set off 15 minutes later and the Pro Non-Binary at 1:30. The entire pro race can be viewed at a new Mid South TV on the website and the event's YouTube channel, with local production and support from presenting sponsor Orange Seal.

"We’re building this program, first and foremost, to enhance the in person experience of people attending The Mid South. As part of our format change to hold Pro races on Friday, this allows us to put everyone who floods into Stillwater to ride or run, in the position to be an engaged spectator of this world class racing," Josh McCullock, creative director for The Mid South, told Cyclingnews about all spectators getting a front row seat.

"Mid South TV is built on the idea that everyone can watch the racing together, without staying glued to their phone. So we’ll display on large LED walls near the Main Stage, and around town in the local bars, breweries and restaurants. MSTV will also be on YouTube for everyone at home to watch, but the programming is built to give you a little glimpse inside the full culture of Mid South festival, not just a live race stream."

Part of a 13-person production unit includes members of the Oklahoma Red Dirt Jeep Club and Ride with GPS, which McCullock called "a scrappy team" to capture the action on remote red dirt roads in rural Oklahoma. Commentators for the broadcast include Brad Huff for the Pro Men, Ellen Noble for the Pro Women and Abi Robins for the Pro Non-Binary category.

Gravel Earth Series

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) in the earlier stages of The Traka 360 2025 (Image credit: ©Gravel Earth Series | ©The Traka | ©Roger Salanova)

The Gravel Earth Series leads the way with live streaming for all 11 of their events, a promise that was kept at Santa Vall for both days of the two-stage event near Girona, Spain. The series features 11 events in six countries, with live coverage shown on the official video platform at GravelEarthSeries.TV.

The next broadcast is scheduled for The Hills on March 28 for the 120km (74.5-mile) in Sardegna, Italy. Elite men will begin at 8:30 a.m. CET with elite women off the start line 10 minutes later.

On April 11 Gravel Desert will be featured from Huesca, Spain, then both days of The Traka, the 200km and 360km races, will be broadcast on May 1-2.

Both days of Santa Vall were broadcast, joining the elite women's race in progress, 30 minutes after the starts each day, and captured the men's starts, which took place an hour after the women. Replays of both stages are archived on the website, with Sofia Gomez Villafañe winning both stages and the GC for women, and her teammate Mads Würtz Schmidt winning stage 1 and the men's GC.

Life Time Grand Prix

A solo move by 2025 Unbound Gravel 200 winner Karolina Migoń is captured by Life Time cameras from an off-road motor vehicle (Image credit: Life Time)

Four of the six races in this year's