Lauren Stephens defends title at FoCo Fondo gravel race while Torbjørn Røed outsprints former winner Alexey Vermeulen

Courtney Sherwell second ahead of Emma Grant, who repeats in third place

Torbjørn Røed (Trek Bikes-MAAP) held off two-time winner Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE Composites-Pearl Izumi) to earn the victory at FoCo Fondo 2025 (Image credit: Alex Roszko | @Roszko)
Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation) and Torbjørn Røed (Trek Bikes-MAAP) won elite titles at FoCo Fondo gravel race in Colorado on Sunday.

Stephens defended her FoCo title with a move on the big climb of the day shaking off Courtney Sherwell (Santa Cruz-SRAM), while Røed needed a final burst of speed to outsprint two-time FoCo winner Alexey Vermeulen.

Elite women - top 5

Pos.

Rider

Time

1

Lauren Stephens

06:20:08

2

Courtney Sherwell

00:14:11

3

Emma Grant

00:30:48

4

Kyleigh Spearing

00:32:15

5

Cristina Mcknight

00:35:43

Elite men - top 5

Pos.

Rider

Time

1

Torbjørn André Røed

05:22:02

2

Alexey Vermeulen

00:00:03

3

Joe Goetti

00:07:29

4

Ethan Overson

00:08:07

5

Michael Kanter

00:14:44

Elite non-binary - top 3

Pos.

Rider

Time

1

Robin Cummig

06:14:05

2

Rach Mcbride

00:50:02

3

Safety Tregelles

03:17:54

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

