Geerike Schreurs and Magnus Bak Klaris sweep up Wörthersee UCI Gravel World Series round

Lukas Pöstlberger and Jana Gigele claim race within the race for Austrian gravel title

Wörthersee Gravel 2025, a round of the UCI Gravel World Series
Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime) wins elite women's race at Wörthersee Gravel 2025, a round of the UCI Gravel World Series
Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime) and Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) claimed solo victories at the end of a sun drenched day of racing at the UCI Gravel World Series in Wörthersee, one of the regions that has put its hands up to host the relocated UCI Gravel World Championships in 2025. 

Elite women's top 5
1Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime)4:32:21
2Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing)+19
3Carolin Schiff (PAS Racing) +20
4Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing) +39
5Caroline Baur+1:01
Elite men's top 5
1Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing)3:38:16
2Felix Stehli (Team Vorarlberg)+41
3Lukas Pöstlberger (Rose Racing Circle)+2:19
4Jasper Ockeloen (Sockeloen.com)+3:23
5Daniel Federspiel (Union RC Ötztal)+3:38
