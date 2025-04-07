Geerike Schreurs and Magnus Bak Klaris sweep up Wörthersee UCI Gravel World Series round
Lukas Pöstlberger and Jana Gigele claim race within the race for Austrian gravel title
Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime) and Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) claimed solo victories at the end of a sun drenched day of racing at the UCI Gravel World Series in Wörthersee, one of the regions that has put its hands up to host the relocated UCI Gravel World Championships in 2025.
Schreurs won her second round of the series this season by making a move on the final climb, leaving her crossing the line around 20 seconds ahead of Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) who sprinted over the line just ahead of 2023 Unbound winner and also victor at the February series round at Castellon Gravel, Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV).
In the men's elite race Denmark's Bak Klaris also made the most of the final climb to stretch out a gap of 40 seconds to his break companion Felis Stehli (Team Vorarlberg) and make it a step up from his runner-up position in last month's Turnhout Gravel.
"It was a tough race but the selective course worked in my favour and I'm happy that I was able to come out on top," said Bak Klaris.
Lukas Pöstlberger (Rose Racing Circle) was third, which also gave the Austrian gravel title, which was decided among the Austrian riders at the UCI Gravel Series event.
The women's title went to Jana Gigele (AURUM GRVL) who came sixth overall at just over a minute back from Schreurs.
The Wörthersee Gravel race was run on a 136km course with nearly 1,500m of altitude gain. The area is one of the locations under consideration for the World Championships, which was meant to take place in Nice but in February the UCI announced that it would need to find another venue.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime)
|4:32:21
|2
|Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing)
|+19
|3
|Carolin Schiff (PAS Racing)
|+20
|4
|Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing)
|+39
|5
|Caroline Baur
|+1:01
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing)
|3:38:16
|2
|Felix Stehli (Team Vorarlberg)
|+41
|3
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Rose Racing Circle)
|+2:19
|4
|Jasper Ockeloen (Sockeloen.com)
|+3:23
|5
|Daniel Federspiel (Union RC Ötztal)
|+3:38
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
