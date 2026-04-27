UCI Gravel World Series: Jenna Rinehart and Daxton Mock win Highlands Gravel in the United States

Race Results
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First race of the series in the United States for 20026 ends with solo victors while Emily Newsom and Lance Lakoski take second places

Elite men&#039;s group including winner Daxton Mock at the 2026 Highlands Gravel Classics 2026, a UCI Gravel World Series race
(Image credit: Ben Robles / HIghlands Gravel Classic)

The hills of the Highlands Gravel Classic split the field with Jenna Rinehart (Rene Herse Cycles) and Daxton Mock (Trek Driftless) riding solo to elite victories at the first 2026 round of the UCI Gravel World Series in the United States.

On the 95% gravel course, Rinehart came over the line with an advantage of 4:40 to Emily Newsom (Ventum-BikeTiresDirect) while Canada's Dylan Baker took third in the elite women's race, more than 12 minutes further back.

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The elite women&#039;s podium at the 2026 Highlands Gravel Classics 2026, a UCI Gravel World Series race

The elite women's podium at the 2026 Highlands Gravel Classics 2026, a UCI Gravel World Series race (Image credit: Ben Robles / HIghlands Gravel Classic)
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Elite men's top 5

Position

Rider

Time Gap

1

Daxton Mock

3:25:37

2

Lance Lakoski

+1:46

3

Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo

+6:15

4

Brian Musum

+6:24

5

Wyatt Gaulke

+7:29