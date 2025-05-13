Recommended reading

UCI Gravel World Series – Tim Wellens and Lorena Wiebes go on attack to win Marly Gravel

UAE Team Emirates-XRG and SD Worx-Protime riders take out wins ahead of Joris Nieuwenhuis and Quinty Ton

Dutch Lorena Wiebes celebrates on the podium after winning the elite race at the European and Belgian Gravel Championships Sunday 01 October 2023 in Heverlee Leuven BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS Photo by JASPER JACOBS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) after winning the European Gravel Championships in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) both crossed the line solo to take the elite category victories at the Marly Grav Race, a round of the UCI Gravel World Series held in the same Zuid-Limburg region which will this year host the World Championships.

Wellens, who attacked on a climb at about 60km into the race, crossed the line in 4:21:17. The WorldTour rider was just over a minute ahead of his nearest rivals in the men's elite race, Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ridley Racing) and Kevin Panhuyzen (Giant Liv Benelux off-road)  who decided second and third in a sprint. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Tim Wellens4:21:17
2Joris Nieuwenhuis+1:04
3Kevin Panhuyzen "
4Daniel Geismayr+1:05
5Filippo Conca+1:40
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Lorena Wiebes5:19:46
2Quinty Ton+15
3Ilse Pluimers+53
4Hanne Van Loock+3:28
5Wendy Oosterwoud+9:13
