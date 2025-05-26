Recommended reading

Karolina Migoń and Ramon Sinkeldam win Gravel Locos 110, making mark ahead of Unbound

By published

Alexander Miller and Emily Newsom take runner up spots in Texas

Out on the course of Gravel Locos 2025
Out on the course of Gravel Locos 2025 (Image credit: @velophototx)

Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) and Ramon Sinkeldam took out the victories at the Gravel Locos 110 in Hico Texas on Saturday, delivering a powerful show of form in the run up to Unbound 200 on May 31.

Migoń continued her scorching run, going from a second victory at The Traka 360 to a dominant performance at a hot edition of Gravel Locos where she crossed the line to claim the women's win with a gap of nearly 15 minutes to 2021 winner Emily Newsom (PAS Racing). In third it was Morgan Aguirre who made it a clean sweep of the podium for PAS in a field where they were clearly the dominant force.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Ramon Sinkeldam5:13:46
2Alexander Miller+01
3Jordy Bouts+09
4Jasper Ockeloen+11
5Mattia De Marchi+11
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Karolina Migoń5:53:29
2Emily Newsom+14:37
3Morgan Aguire+14:38
4Marcinko Mackenzie+1:26:10
5Jessica Martin+1:55:55
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews