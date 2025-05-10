UCI Gravel World Series – Brendan Johnston and Talia Appleton claim the Devils Cardigan

Duo chock up second Australian UCI rounds of season beating new national champion Tiffany Cromwell and former winner Tasman Nankervis to bag of spuds and wooly jumper trophy

Brendan Johnston (Giant) at the Devils Cardigan, which was hosting the AusCycling Gravel National Championships again in 2024
Brendan Johnston (Giant) at the Devils Cardigan in 2024, when he took the first of his wins at the event (Image credit: Kristina Vackova)

It was another Australian UCI Gravel World Series round victory for Brendan Johnston (Giant) and Talia Appleton (Praties) with the Gravelista winners striking again at Devils Cardigan Tasmania to claim the sack of potatoes and handmade wooly cardigan winners trophy to keep them warm at the celebrations at the pub in Derby on Saturday evening.

Johnston finished the 106km men's race in three hours and 24 minutes to snag the winner's trophy – a sack of potatoes and handmade wooly cardigan winners to keep the celebrating riders warm at the pub in Derby on Saturday evening. The defending champion crossed the line a little more than three minutes ahead of 2022 winner Tasman Nankervis with Scott Bowden (Giant x Shimano) just a further minute back in third while new Australian gravel champion Mark O'Brien was just behind in fourth.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Talia Appleton4:03:15
2Tiffany Cromwell4:07:25
3Holly Harris4:28:33
4Ella Bloor4:34:35
5Karen Hill4:49:04
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Brendan Johnston3:24:12
2Tasman Nankervis3:27:22
3Scott Bowden3:28:21
4Mark O'Brien3:28:32
5Sam Fox3:32:44
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

