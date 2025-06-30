UCI Gravel World Series – Sophie Wright and Andreas Seewald win the climb heavy Gravel Suisse

Sophie Wright on her way to victory at the Gravel Suisse round of the UCI Gravel World Series 2025

Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers) and Andreas Seewald (Singer KTM) claimed victory at the Gravel Suisse round of the UCI Gravel World Series, taking out the 100km event solo after the five climbs shattered the field.

German mountain biker Seewald crossed the line in 3:37:47 to win the elite men's category with Mathijs Loman (Swatt Club), the winner of last weekend's Eislek Gravel in Luxembourg, more than five minutes back followed by Pierre Keup (Team Standert).

The British multi-discipline winner of the elite women's category, Wright, crossed the line in 4:25:00, more than seven minutes ahead of Axelle Dubau-Prévot (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste) and more than nine minutes ahead of Sophie Vitzthum von Eckstädt (Colnago Club of Aces).

"I dream of days like this...today, it became reality," said Wright in an Instagram post. "UCI World Series win. Feeling good as hell!!!"

The race with over 3,300m of vertical ascent on the long distance, The Summit, took riders from Aigle to the heart of the Vaud Alps, linking the Rhone plain to the Col de la Croix.

Andreas Seewald out on course (Image credit: @kuva.swiss / Gravel Suisse)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's elite top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Andreas Seewald (Singer KTM) 3:37:47 2 Mathijs Loman (Swatt Club) +5:28 3 Pierre Keup (Team Standert) +5:45 4 Hugo Drechou (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste) +8:28 5 Luca Dressler (Protective Factory Team) +10:41