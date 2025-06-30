Recommended reading

UCI Gravel World Series – Sophie Wright and Andreas Seewald win the climb heavy Gravel Suisse

By published

Runner-up spots claimed by Axelle Dubau-Prévot and Eislek Gravel winner Mathijs Loman

Sophie Wright on her way to victory at the Gravel Suisse round of the UCI Gravel World Series 2025
Sophie Wright on her way to victory at the Gravel Suisse round of the UCI Gravel World Series 2025 (Image credit: @kuva.swiss / Gravel Suisse)

Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers) and Andreas Seewald (Singer KTM) claimed victory at the Gravel Suisse round of the UCI Gravel World Series, taking out the 100km event solo after the five climbs shattered the field.

German mountain biker Seewald crossed the line in 3:37:47 to win the elite men's category with Mathijs Loman (Swatt Club), the winner of last weekend's Eislek Gravel in Luxembourg, more than five minutes back followed by Pierre Keup (Team Standert).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's elite top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Andreas Seewald (Singer KTM)

3:37:47

2

Mathijs Loman (Swatt Club)

+5:28

3

Pierre Keup (Team Standert)

+5:45

4

Hugo Drechou (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste)

+8:28

5

Luca Dressler (Protective Factory Team)

+10:41

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's elite top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers)

04:25:00

2

Axelle Dubau-Prévot (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste)

+7:15

3

Sophie Vitzthum von Eckstädt (Colnago Club of Aces)

+9:16

4

Mariëlle Trouwborst (KMC Mountain Bike)

+9:41

5

Tjasa Susnik

+17:55

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews