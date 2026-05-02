Tour de Romandie: Tadej Pogačar shatters peloton on 'queen stage' and wins stage 4
Florian Lipowitz trails in second while Pablo Castrillo edges Lorenzo Fortunato at the line nearly two minutes after the World Champion
After two stages won in sprint finishes, Tadej Pogačar returned to his more familiar format of winning solo on Saturday as he strengthened his grip on the Tour de Romandie with victory on stage 4.
The World Champion, wearing the yellow jersey as overall leader, created daylight for the first time with a series of accelerations on the Jaunpass, climbed three times on what was billed as the ‘queen stage’ of the race.
After shattering the GC group just over 3km from the summit off the category 1 ascent, Pogačar got rid of the final rider on his wheel, Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), just over a kilometre from the top, before soloing downhill to the finish in Charmey.Article continues below
Lipowitz crossed the line in second place, 14 seconds down, but it was still a remarkable ride by the German, who put even more daylight between himself and the rest of the podium contenders.
Third place was contested nearly two minutes later by a chase group that swelled to a 15 riders on the descent, with Pablo Castrillo (Movistar) clipping off in the closing kilometres to take the final podium spot ahead of Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS-Astana).
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.