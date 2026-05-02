Tour de Romandie: Tadej Pogačar shatters peloton on 'queen stage' and wins stage 4

After two stages won in sprint finishes, Tadej Pogačar returned to his more familiar format of winning solo on Saturday as he strengthened his grip on the Tour de Romandie with victory on stage 4.

The World Champion, wearing the yellow jersey as overall leader, created daylight for the first time with a series of accelerations on the Jaunpass, climbed three times on what was billed as the ‘queen stage’ of the race.

After shattering the GC group just over 3km from the summit off the category 1 ascent, Pogačar got rid of the final rider on his wheel, Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), just over a kilometre from the top, before soloing downhill to the finish in Charmey.

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Lipowitz crossed the line in second place, 14 seconds down, but it was still a remarkable ride by the German, who put even more daylight between himself and the rest of the podium contenders.

Third place was contested nearly two minutes later by a chase group that swelled to a 15 riders on the descent, with Pablo Castrillo (Movistar) clipping off in the closing kilometres to take the final podium spot ahead of Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS-Astana).

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