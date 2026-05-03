UCI Gravel World Series: Tobias Konig and Giorgia Vettorello claim victory at Giro Sardegna Gravel

Race Results
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Anton Albrecht and Tessa Neefjes snare runner up spots

Picture by Thomas MaheuxSWpixcom 07102023 Cycling 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships Provincia di Treviso Veneto Italy Elite Men Bunch
Gravel racing in Italy at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)

Tobias König (RSC Auto Brosch Kempten) and Giorgia Vettorello took out the wins at the Giro Sardegna Gravel, one of two Italian rounds of the 2026 UCI Gravel World Series.

Anton Albrecht (Fit4stein Bikes) was second in the men's event and Albert Gathemann (Benotti Berthold) third. Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing), who came fourth at Gravel One Fifty last month, snared the runner up spot in the women's UCI race while Nicolien Luijsterburg (Team Tenerife) was third.

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Women's top 5

Position

Rider

Time Gap

1

Giorgia Vettorello

3:41:04

2

Tessa Neefjes

+1:50

3

Nicolien Luijsterburg

+2:00

4

Janine Vierthaler

+19:02

5

Izabela Janusz

+26:45

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Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Tobias Konig

3:08:05

2

Anton Albrecht

+1:06

3

Albert Gathemann

+5:37

4

Lubos Pelanek

+19:20

5

Travis Bramley

+19:36