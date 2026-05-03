UCI Gravel World Series: Tobias Konig and Giorgia Vettorello claim victory at Giro Sardegna Gravel

Gravel racing in Italy at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships

Tobias König (RSC Auto Brosch Kempten) and Giorgia Vettorello took out the wins at the Giro Sardegna Gravel, one of two Italian rounds of the 2026 UCI Gravel World Series.

Anton Albrecht (Fit4stein Bikes) was second in the men's event and Albert Gathemann (Benotti Berthold) third. Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing), who came fourth at Gravel One Fifty last month, snared the runner up spot in the women's UCI race while Nicolien Luijsterburg (Team Tenerife) was third.

The third edition of the 110km gravel race in Muravera-Villasimius with with nearly 1,300m of elevation gain started with a flat coastal section on fast roads, a combination of dirt and asphalt, before heading inland. The route passed ponds and the Flumendosa River, with the race then playing out on dirt roads with gentle rolling terrain and one longer climb, before it headed back to where it started, finishing in front of Hotel Torre Salinas.

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The gravel race was at the conclusion of seven days of racing on the Mediterranean Island, six days for the Classic road race with the gravel event an optional extra at the end.

The UCI Gravel World Series races all act as qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships, which will this year be held in Australia on October 10-11.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's top 5 Position Rider Time Gap 1 Giorgia Vettorello 3:41:04 2 Tessa Neefjes +1:50 3 Nicolien Luijsterburg +2:00 4 Janine Vierthaler +19:02 5 Izabela Janusz +26:45

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Tobias Konig 3:08:05 2 Anton Albrecht +1:06 3 Albert Gathemann +5:37 4 Lubos Pelanek +19:20 5 Travis Bramley +19:36