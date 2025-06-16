Hailey Hunter Smith (Trek Driftless) claimed the women's elite victory at the Safari Gravel Race with a solo sortie, while Lukas Malezsewski (Scott) triumphed in a sprint at the UCI Gravel World Series race in Kenya.



The 111km event, which wound through the Hells Gate National Park after starting in Sulmac Village on the south side of Lake Naivasha, played out in dry and dusty conditions.



Defending champion Hans Becking got away with Malezsewski, Charles Kagimu and Lukas Baum in the men's race, with the Belgian claiming victory in a sprint ahead of Kagimu and Baum.

Malezsewski said the race was special as it was his first UCI Gravel World Series event victory. He next heads directly to the four-day Migration Gravel Race, also in Kenya.

Lukas Malezsewski in the lead during Safari Gravel (Image credit: Safari Gravel / Salt Lake Productions)

Smith took out the elite women's category ahead of Claudette Nyirahabimana from the local Black Mamba Development Squad, who also won the 19-34 category. Slotting in third was Svenja Betz, and last year's winner Maddy Nutt took fourth.



Smith may have crossed the line solo, but she wasn't out there completely alone, having had some striped company along the road.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's elite top 3 Position Rider Time 1 Lukas Malezsewski Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Charles Kagimu Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Lukas Baum Row 2 - Cell 2