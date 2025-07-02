Cascade mountains, camping and crazy hard racing - Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Cameron Jones win GC titles at Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder

By published

Mattia de Marchi survived three of the five stages before withdrawing from the 20% bonus scoring event in the Gravel Earth Series

Sofia Gomez Villafañe led from start to finish across five days of racing at Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder
Sofia Gomez Villafañe led from start to finish across five days of racing at Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder (Image credit: ©GravelEarthSeries – Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder - Adam Lapierre)
Jump to:

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) swept all five stages to earn the elite women's overall title at the Oregon Trail Gravel presented by Schwalbe stage race, while reigning Unbound Gravel 200 champion Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA) used two stage wins and three more podiums to claim the GC for elite men.

The event is part of the Gravel Earth Series, with a plus-20% score on top of the 1,000 base points as one of the five top-ranked events in the global series.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's GC - top 5

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road)

20:09:14

2

Cécile Lejeune (CCB p/b Levine Law Group)

00:02:35

3

Sarah Sturm (Specialized-SRAM-Rapha)

00:13:00

4

Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing-Orbea)

00:43:08

5

Danni Shrosbree (Castelli SOG-Argon 18)

01:15:41

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's GC - top 5

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA)

17:21:59

2

Skyler Taylor (Above Category-Sarto-Q36.5)

00:02:18

3

Rob Britton (Factor-OVRLND p/b Castelli SOG)

00:10:16

4

Payson McElveen (Allied Cycle Works)

00:19:13

5

Griffin Easter (OpiCure Gravel p/b Orbea-Castelli SOG)

00:25:56

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews