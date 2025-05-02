The Traka 360: Tobias Kongstad devours men's field with solo breakaway while Karolina Migon wins with late attack

By published
Karolina Migon celebrates her win at The Traka 360 2024
Karolina Migon repeated as winner of the Traka 360 (Image credit: ©The Traka | ©Gravel Earth Series | ©Roger Salanova)
Jump to:

Tobias Kongstad (PAS Racing) and Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) blitzed through The Traka 360, claiming the victories  in the men's and women's fields respectively.

In the men's race, Kongstad separated from a small lead group of elite men after 200 kilometres and rode solo for nearly five hours for the victory at The Traka 360 on Friday. He covered the 358.5km course in 11 hours, 37 minutes, 30 seconds. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's top 10
Pos.NameTime
1Tobias Kongstad11:37:30
2Jan Stöckli0:05:29
3Simen Nordahl Svendsen0:05:31
4Benjamin Perry0:09:31
5Adne Koster0:11:09
6Mattia De Marchi0:11:28
7Peter Stetina0:11:30
8Simon Pellaud0:15:28
9Torbjørn Andre Røed0:15:29
10Arno van den BroeckRow 9 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Karolina Migon (Pol) PAS Racing13:39:00
2Axelle Dubau-Prévôt (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste) 13:39:33
3Sarah Sturm (Specialized)13:39:35
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews