2026 gravel national and continental champions index

A guide to the riders who have climbed to the top steps of the podium at their national or continental championships

Nicole Frain (Factor Racing) at RADL GRVL presented by Quad Lock after claiming the first Oceania gravel title alongside 2025 Australian Gravel Championships winner Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)
UCI Gravel World Series Wörthersee 2025, where the Austrian Championships were also decided (Image credit: RADL GRVL presented by Quad Lock)
The list of gravel championships continues to grow with the popularity of the discipline now well entrenched and cycling federations across the globe deciding the top riders from the nation need to be recognised.

In fact, a new continental championships has even been added to the list this year, with Australia's Nicole Frain (Factor Racing) and New Zealand's Cameron Jones (Giant-SRAM) kicking off the year of gravel racing when they claimed the first ever Oceania gravel titles in January.

2026 National Championships

Date

Nation/Continent

2026 women's winner

2026 men's winner

2025 women's winner

2025 men's winner

January 23

Oceania

Nicole Frain

Cameron Jones

-

-

April 12

Austria

Jana Gigele

Lukas Pöstlberger

May 25

Spain

Marta Torà

Kevin Suárez

May 30-31

Australia

Tiffany Cromwell

Mark O'Brien

June 13-14

Canada

Devon Clarke

Benjamin Perry

June 14

South Africa

Hayley Preen

Marco Joubert

July 25

Germany

Rosa Klöser

Paul Voß

August 22

African Championships

Haley Preen

Alex Miller

August 22-23

Britain

Elizabeth Hermolle

Connor Swift

August 30

European Championships

Erica Magnaldi

Mads Würtz Schmidt

September 12

United States

Lauren Stephens

Bradyn Lange

September 28

France

Axelle Dubau-Prévot

Hugo Drechou

TBC

Italy

Carlotta Borello

Matteo Gaffuri

TBC

Finland

Minna-Maria Kangas

Markus Auvinen

TBC

Nordic

Hanna Nilsson

Anton Stensby

TBC

Belgium

Marthe Truyen

Niels Vandeputte

TBC

Czech Republic

Kristýna Zemanová

Petr Vakoč

TBC

Netherlands

Femke Markus

Frits Biesterbos

*Championships dates will be updated as they are confirmed and winners and news added as the races take place

