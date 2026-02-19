2026 gravel national and continental champions index

The list of gravel championships continues to grow with the popularity of the discipline now well entrenched and cycling federations across the globe deciding the top riders from the nation need to be recognised.

In fact, a new continental championships has even been added to the list this year, with Australia's Nicole Frain (Factor Racing) and New Zealand's Cameron Jones (Giant-SRAM) kicking off the year of gravel racing when they claimed the first ever Oceania gravel titles in January.

The competition for a jersey unfolds through the year from South Africa to Spain and the United States to France. The title can deliver more than a year of pride for a rider who gets to slip on their national colours at every race, whether it be among the new wave of UCI races or those within the more established yet informal setting of the United States. It can also be an essential stepping stone either to the World Championships or greater opportunities across the spectrum of gravel events,

In 2026 Cyclingnews is once again keeping track of the winners and also just when they will be crowned, so read on for a full list of all the riders who will be venturing out on the gravel in national colours.



Gravel national champions news

Gravel national champions index

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2026 National Championships Date Nation/Continent 2026 women's winner 2026 men's winner 2025 women's winner 2025 men's winner January 23 Oceania Nicole Frain Cameron Jones - - April 12 Austria Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Jana Gigele Lukas Pöstlberger May 25 Spain Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Marta Torà Kevin Suárez May 30-31 Australia Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Tiffany Cromwell Mark O'Brien June 13-14 Canada Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Devon Clarke Benjamin Perry June 14 South Africa Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Hayley Preen Marco Joubert July 25 Germany Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Rosa Klöser Paul Voß August 22 African Championships Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Haley Preen Alex Miller August 22-23 Britain Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Elizabeth Hermolle Connor Swift August 30 European Championships Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Erica Magnaldi Mads Würtz Schmidt September 12 United States Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Lauren Stephens Bradyn Lange September 28 France Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 Axelle Dubau-Prévot Hugo Drechou TBC Italy Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3 Carlotta Borello Matteo Gaffuri TBC Finland Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3 Minna-Maria Kangas Markus Auvinen TBC Nordic Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 3 Hanna Nilsson Anton Stensby TBC Belgium Row 15 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 3 Marthe Truyen Niels Vandeputte TBC Czech Republic Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Kristýna Zemanová Petr Vakoč TBC Netherlands Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3 Femke Markus Frits Biesterbos

*Championships dates will be updated as they are confirmed and winners and news added as the races take place