2026 gravel national and continental champions index
A guide to the riders who have climbed to the top steps of the podium at their national or continental championships
The list of gravel championships continues to grow with the popularity of the discipline now well entrenched and cycling federations across the globe deciding the top riders from the nation need to be recognised.
In fact, a new continental championships has even been added to the list this year, with Australia's Nicole Frain (Factor Racing) and New Zealand's Cameron Jones (Giant-SRAM) kicking off the year of gravel racing when they claimed the first ever Oceania gravel titles in January.
The competition for a jersey unfolds through the year from South Africa to Spain and the United States to France. The title can deliver more than a year of pride for a rider who gets to slip on their national colours at every race, whether it be among the new wave of UCI races or those within the more established yet informal setting of the United States. It can also be an essential stepping stone either to the World Championships or greater opportunities across the spectrum of gravel events,
In 2026 Cyclingnews is once again keeping track of the winners and also just when they will be crowned, so read on for a full list of all the riders who will be venturing out on the gravel in national colours.
For a full list of last year's Gravel National Championships winners and news see our index from 2025 and you can also look back on the winners from 2024 and 2023. There is also plenty more gravel news available on our gravel home page and the UCI Gravel World Series and Unbound Gravel hubs.
Gravel national champions news
- Nicole Frain sweeps RADL GRVL and first-ever Oceania Gravel Championship for elite women while Cameron Jones earns men's title with runner-up spot
Gravel national champions index
Date
Nation/Continent
2026 women's winner
2026 men's winner
2025 women's winner
2025 men's winner
January 23
Oceania
Nicole Frain
Cameron Jones
-
-
April 12
Austria
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 3
Jana Gigele
Lukas Pöstlberger
May 25
Spain
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
Marta Torà
Kevin Suárez
May 30-31
Australia
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
Tiffany Cromwell
Mark O'Brien
June 13-14
Canada
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 3
Devon Clarke
Benjamin Perry
June 14
South Africa
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
Hayley Preen
Marco Joubert
July 25
Germany
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
Rosa Klöser
Paul Voß
August 22
African Championships
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 3
Haley Preen
Alex Miller
August 22-23
Britain
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 3
Elizabeth Hermolle
Connor Swift
August 30
European Championships
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
Erica Magnaldi
Mads Würtz Schmidt
September 12
United States
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
Lauren Stephens
Bradyn Lange
September 28
France
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 3
Axelle Dubau-Prévot
Hugo Drechou
TBC
Italy
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|Row 12 - Cell 3
Carlotta Borello
Matteo Gaffuri
TBC
Finland
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|Row 13 - Cell 3
Minna-Maria Kangas
Markus Auvinen
TBC
Nordic
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|Row 14 - Cell 3
Hanna Nilsson
Anton Stensby
TBC
Belgium
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|Row 15 - Cell 3
Marthe Truyen
Niels Vandeputte
TBC
Czech Republic
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 16 - Cell 3
Kristýna Zemanová
Petr Vakoč
TBC
Netherlands
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 3
Femke Markus
Frits Biesterbos
*Championships dates will be updated as they are confirmed and winners and news added as the races take place
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
