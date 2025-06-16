Recommended reading

UCI Gravel World Series – Mads Wurtz Schmidt wins again as Larissa Hartog claims first series top step at Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk

By published

Wendy Oosterwoud and Magnus Bak Klaris take runner up spots at Danish round

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 06/10/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, Halle-Leuven, Belgium - Men Elite Race - Belgium
The UCI Gravel World Championships in 2024, which the UCI Gravel World Series rounds acts as a qualifier for (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

In a big weekend of UCI Gravel World Series racing, The Traka 200 winner Mads Wurtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) also claimed his third series round of the season, beating Magnus Bak Klaris (Airtox - Carl Ras) to the line in the men's category at Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk.

Larissa Hartog (ZZPR.nl Orange Babies Cycling) stepped up in Denmark, after having finished second in the women's elite race to world champion Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 3RIDES Aachen at the end of last month. She claimed the win at the 130km event with a time of 4:04:39, more than two minutes ahead of second-placed Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing) and Marla Sigmund (Rose Racing Circle) in third.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's elite top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Mads Wurtz Schmidt

3:26:34

2

Magnus Bak Klaris

+0:13

3

Paul Voß

+4:34

4

Tobias Mørch Kongstad

+7:29

5

Roger Kluge

+7:37

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's elite top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Larissa Hartog

4:04:39

2

Wendy Osterwoud

+2:09

3

Marla Sigmund

+2:23

4

Mie Nordlund Pedersen

+5:45

5

Tessa Neefjes

+6:59

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews