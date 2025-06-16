The UCI Gravel World Championships in 2024, which the UCI Gravel World Series rounds acts as a qualifier for

In a big weekend of UCI Gravel World Series racing, The Traka 200 winner Mads Wurtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) also claimed his third series round of the season, beating Magnus Bak Klaris (Airtox - Carl Ras) to the line in the men's category at Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk.

Larissa Hartog (ZZPR.nl Orange Babies Cycling) stepped up in Denmark, after having finished second in the women's elite race to world champion Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 3RIDES Aachen at the end of last month. She claimed the win at the 130km event with a time of 4:04:39, more than two minutes ahead of second-placed Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing) and Marla Sigmund (Rose Racing Circle) in third.

Wurtz Schmidt, who also took fourth place at Unbound 200 last month, finished with a time of 3:26:34 after making a late move to distance Bak Klaris, who was 13 seconds back by the line.

"Happy to take the win in the only UCI Gravel World Series in Denmark with friends and family on the side of the road," said Wurtz Schmidt in an Instagram post. "Heavy gravel and huge crosswinds made it a tough race. Fortunately, I was strong enough to go all the way and win my 3rd UCI World Series of the season."

The pair had left behind Paul Voß (Autsaid x Rose Bikes) on the third lap of the 30km loop. He crossed the line four-and-a-half minutes after the leading duo to take the final podium spot.

Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk was one of three UCI Gravel World Series races held over the weekend, with racing also unfolding in Kenya at the Safari Gravel Race and Wish One Millau Grands Causses in France.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's elite top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Mads Wurtz Schmidt 3:26:34 2 Magnus Bak Klaris +0:13 3 Paul Voß +4:34 4 Tobias Mørch Kongstad +7:29 5 Roger Kluge +7:37