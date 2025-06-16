UCI Gravel World Series – Mads Wurtz Schmidt wins again as Larissa Hartog claims first series top step at Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk
Wendy Oosterwoud and Magnus Bak Klaris take runner up spots at Danish round
In a big weekend of UCI Gravel World Series racing, The Traka 200 winner Mads Wurtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) also claimed his third series round of the season, beating Magnus Bak Klaris (Airtox - Carl Ras) to the line in the men's category at Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk.
Larissa Hartog (ZZPR.nl Orange Babies Cycling) stepped up in Denmark, after having finished second in the women's elite race to world champion Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 3RIDES Aachen at the end of last month. She claimed the win at the 130km event with a time of 4:04:39, more than two minutes ahead of second-placed Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing) and Marla Sigmund (Rose Racing Circle) in third.
Wurtz Schmidt, who also took fourth place at Unbound 200 last month, finished with a time of 3:26:34 after making a late move to distance Bak Klaris, who was 13 seconds back by the line.
"Happy to take the win in the only UCI Gravel World Series in Denmark with friends and family on the side of the road," said Wurtz Schmidt in an Instagram post. "Heavy gravel and huge crosswinds made it a tough race. Fortunately, I was strong enough to go all the way and win my 3rd UCI World Series of the season."
The pair had left behind Paul Voß (Autsaid x Rose Bikes) on the third lap of the 30km loop. He crossed the line four-and-a-half minutes after the leading duo to take the final podium spot.
Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk was one of three UCI Gravel World Series races held over the weekend, with racing also unfolding in Kenya at the Safari Gravel Race and Wish One Millau Grands Causses in France.
Position
Rider
Time
1
Mads Wurtz Schmidt
3:26:34
2
Magnus Bak Klaris
+0:13
3
Paul Voß
+4:34
4
Tobias Mørch Kongstad
+7:29
5
Roger Kluge
+7:37
Position
Rider
Time
1
Larissa Hartog
4:04:39
2
Wendy Osterwoud
+2:09
3
Marla Sigmund
+2:23
4
Mie Nordlund Pedersen
+5:45
5
Tessa Neefjes
+6:59
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
