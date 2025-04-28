UCI Gravel World Series – Devon Clarke and Benjamin Perry win Canada's Paris to Ancaster

Yehor Volkov and Anne-Sophie Hebert clinch runner-up spots in race inspired by Paris-Roubaix

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 06/10/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, Halle-Leuven, Belgium - Men Elite Race - The Bunch
Paris to Ancaster this year became a UCI Gravel World Series round delivering an opportunity to qualify for the Gravel World Championships (2024 edition pictured) (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Devon Clarke and Benjamin Perry (Guava x Castelli S.O.G.) took flight in the final stages of Paris to Ancaster to claim the elite victories at the Canadian round of the UCI Gravel World Series

Clarke defended her title emphatically with a time of 3:15:02, crossing the line solo after carving out a lead of 1:42 to her nearest rival Anne-Sophie Hebert (Competitive Edge Racing) who came second ahead of Hannah Simms.

Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Devon Clarke3:15:02
2Anne-Sophie Hebert+1:42
3Hannah Simms+2:18
4Francesca Seal+2:52
5Katja Verkerk+3:13
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Benjamin Perry2:47:49
2Yehor Volkov+03
3Theo De Groote+10
4Peter Disera+14
5Emile Hamm+34
