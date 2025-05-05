UCI Gravel World Series – Felix Stehli and Zanri Rossouw both capitalise on Uitkyk Pass attacks to win The Ceder
Felix Ritzinger and Catherine Colyn takes runner up spots in new South African series round
Felix Stehli and Zanri Rossouw won the first UCI Gravel World Series edition of The Ceder in South Africa, both shaking the last of their rivals on the Uitkyk Pass to claim solo victories at the 151km race.
After a 50km solo effort, Stehli took his first win of the season, finishing with a gap of just 26 seconds to Felix Ritzinger in the men's race while South African gravel champion Marco Joubert was just ten seconds back in the relatively tight battle for the podium spots.
In the women's competition Rossouw, the 2023 South African time trial champion, carved out a more substantial gap, finishing close to four minutes ahead of Catherine Colyn while Lize Cornelius was more than 14 minutes back.
The UCI Gravel World Series, which acts as qualifying for the Gravel World Championships to be held in Limburg on October 11 and 12, moves onto Australia next weekend with the Devils Cardigan round in Tasmania.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Felix Stehli
|4:35:40
|2
|Felix Ritzinger
|4:36:06
|3
|Marco Joubert
|4:36:16
|4
|Wessel Botha
|4:39:20
|5
|Marc Pritzen
|4:45:24
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Zanri Rossouw
|5:54:30
|2
|Catherine Colyn
|5:59:09
|3
|Lize Cornelius
|6:08:51
|4
|Erin Shillaw
|6:19:07
|5
|Melissa Hinz
|6:19:09
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI Gravel World Series – Felix Stehli and Zanri Rossouw both capitalise on Uitkyk Pass attacks to win The CederFelix Ritzinger and Catherine Colyn takes runner up spots in new South African series round
-
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage, broadcastersAll the broadcast information for the Italian Grand Tour
-
'Exciting to see what he can do' – Chris Harper leads Jayco-AlUla GC hopes at Giro d’ItaliaLuke Plapp, Filippo Zana, Paul Double and Davide De Pretto in line-up but De Marchi misses out on final Giro
-
'I found the rhythm again' - Remco Evenepoel turns attention to Tour de France preparations after Romandie test'I am delighted with my performance, and especially with the feeling I had in my shoulder' says time trial world champion and double Olympic champion