UCI Gravel World Series – Felix Stehli and Zanri Rossouw both capitalise on Uitkyk Pass attacks to win The Ceder

Felix Ritzinger and Catherine Colyn takes runner up spots in new South African series round

Racing at the UCI Gravel World Championships, which the UCI Gravel World Series rounds act as a qualifier for (Image credit: Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)

Felix Stehli and Zanri Rossouw won the first UCI Gravel World Series edition of The Ceder in South Africa, both shaking the last of their rivals on the Uitkyk Pass to claim solo victories at the 151km race. 

After a 50km solo effort, Stehli took his first win of the season, finishing with a gap of just 26 seconds to Felix Ritzinger in the men's race while South African gravel champion Marco Joubert was just ten seconds back in the relatively tight battle for the podium spots.

Men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Felix Stehli 4:35:40
2Felix Ritzinger4:36:06
3Marco Joubert4:36:16
4Wessel Botha4:39:20
5Marc Pritzen4:45:24
Women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Zanri Rossouw 5:54:30
2Catherine Colyn 5:59:09
3Lize Cornelius6:08:51
4Erin Shillaw6:19:07
5Melissa Hinz6:19:09
