Recommended reading

SBT GRVL: Melisa Rollins and Brennan Wertz wrangle wind and late attacks for top honours on new course at Steamboat Springs gravel race

By published

Leadville champion holds off former SBT winners Lauren De Crescenzo and Lauren Stephens for the women's title while the men's US gravel champion distances Keegan Swenson

Brennan Wertz celebrates on the top step of the podium as 2025 SBT GRVL men&#039;s winner
Brennan Wertz celebrates on the top step of the podium as 2025 SBT GRVL men's winner (Image credit: Future / Jackie Tyson)
Jump to:

Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) and Brennan Wertz (Scott Sport) emerged from small lead groups to claim their first victories at SBT GRVL presented by Wahoo in Hayden, Colorado on Sunday.

Rollins outsprinted two-time SBT winner Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor Racing Wahoo) for the elite women's win, making her move in the final right-hand turn less than 200 metres before the line to complete the 116.9-mile Black course in 5 hours, 36 minutes, 55 seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Women - top 10

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective)

05:36:55

2

Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor racing Wahoo)

00:00:02

3

Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation)

00:00:31

4

Sarah Lange (Pivot Cycles-Velocio)

00:00:35

5

Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless)

00:02:07

6

Haley Smith (Trek Driftless)

00:05:02

7

Emma Grant (Ventum)

00:19:09

8

Whitney Allison (Bike Sports-ENVE)

00:20:09

9

Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing)

00:28:26

10

Anna Gibson

00:32:26

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Men - top 10

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Brennan Wertz (Scott Sport)

04:56:19

2

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles)

00:00:07

3

Cobe Freeburn (MAAP)

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE Composites)

00:00:10

5

Peter Stetina (Canyon)

00:00:47

6

Torbjørn Røed (Trek Bikes-MAAP)

00:05:33

7

Adam Roberge (Felt UN1TD)

00:05:35

8

Caleb Bottcher (Yeti-Central Bicycle Studio)

00:05:42

9

Chad Haga (PAS Racing)

00:06:39

10

Julien Gagne (Cycles Devinci)

00:11:04

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews