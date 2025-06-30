SBT GRVL: Melisa Rollins and Brennan Wertz wrangle wind and late attacks for top honours on new course at Steamboat Springs gravel race

Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) and Brennan Wertz (Scott Sport) emerged from small lead groups to claim their first victories at SBT GRVL presented by Wahoo in Hayden, Colorado on Sunday.

Rollins outsprinted two-time SBT winner Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor Racing Wahoo) for the elite women's win, making her move in the final right-hand turn less than 200 metres before the line to complete the 116.9-mile Black course in 5 hours, 36 minutes, 55 seconds.

"I won! I've been working so hard on my sprint too, but I knew getting steam first in the last turn was going to be really, really important. I think the pavement to dirt there can have a lot of crashes and I wanted to not crash," Rollins told Cyclingnews after the technical turn.

"I've been trying to be a little more patient and not use all my matches at once. I actually took a lot of inspiration from Lauren Stevens, because I know she's been doing this a long time, and she's always really smart, so I tried to sort of watch and mimic what she was doing. I think it paid off."

The 2024 Leadville Traill 100 winner was indeed patient, and not only outsprinted De Crescenzo, but also held off defending women's champion Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation), who took third at 31 seconds back. Wearing the stars-and-stripes as the reigning US gravel national champion, Stephens held off Sarah Lange (Pivot Cycles-Velocio) by four seconds. The five-rider podium was completed by Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless), who repeated a fifth-place finish from a year ago.

In the men's race, the US gravel national champion emerged from a five-rider group with a solo move in the final 2 miles. He pushed through a relentless headwind to cross the line solo, in 4 hours, 56 minutes, 19 seconds. Three-time SBT winner Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) took up the chase and in the end had to hold off a charging 23-year-old Cobe Freeburn (MAAP) to earn second place, the duo finishing seven seconds behind Wertz.

"This is my favorite race every year. It's really one of my favorite places to ride a gravel bike. This is a race I've wanted to win since 2021 when I first came so it's a huge honor to take this one. To do it in the stars and stripes makes it all the more beautiful," Wertz told Cyclingnews at the finish before accepting a $5,000 top cash prize and the coveted Stetson cowboy hat.

Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE Composites) and Peter Stetina (Canyon) completed the five-rider podium, with Vermeulen just 3 seconds behind the Swenson-Freeburn battle. With fifth place at 47 seconds off the pace, Stetina now has four top five's since 2021. Last year's runner-up Torbjørn Røed (Trek Bikes-MAAP) was sixth.

A new Black Course took centre stage on Sunday with a 37-mile circuit covered three times by the pros for 116.9 miles. Three major climbs on each lap from Hayden, 25 miles west from Steamboat Springs, added up to 8,245 feet of elevation gain.

The rolling terrain featured fast descents between the climbs and remote expanses of ranch lands on mixed surfaces of packed gravel and tarmac in rural Routt County, the elevation never falling below 6,585 feet above sea level. There were few places to escape the bright sunshine and windy conditions on the high-altitude endurance test in the Rocky Mountains, with temperatures tipping at 82°F (28°C).

The Pro Men began at 8:15 am with the Pro Women taking to the course five minutes later, and both fields completing three laps. Earlier in the morning the amateur divisions and the new GRVL® Femmes Team Challenge participants departed from the same start/finish for two full laps, a total of 79 miles.

More to come...

Melisa Rollins (centre) celebrates on the SBT GRVL podium as the women's elite winner, sharing a shower of sparkling wine alongside Lauren De Crescenzo, Lauren Stephens, Sarah Lange and Paige Onweller (Image credit: Future / Jackie Tyson)

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite Women - top 10 Pos. Rider (Team) Time 1 Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) 05:36:55 2 Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor racing Wahoo) 00:00:02 3 Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation) 00:00:31 4 Sarah Lange (Pivot Cycles-Velocio) 00:00:35 5 Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless) 00:02:07 6 Haley Smith (Trek Driftless) 00:05:02 7 Emma Grant (Ventum) 00:19:09 8 Whitney Allison (Bike Sports-ENVE) 00:20:09 9 Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) 00:28:26 10 Anna Gibson 00:32:26