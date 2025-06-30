SBT GRVL: Melisa Rollins and Brennan Wertz wrangle wind and late attacks for top honours on new course at Steamboat Springs gravel race
Leadville champion holds off former SBT winners Lauren De Crescenzo and Lauren Stephens for the women's title while the men's US gravel champion distances Keegan Swenson
Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) and Brennan Wertz (Scott Sport) emerged from small lead groups to claim their first victories at SBT GRVL presented by Wahoo in Hayden, Colorado on Sunday.
Rollins outsprinted two-time SBT winner Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor Racing Wahoo) for the elite women's win, making her move in the final right-hand turn less than 200 metres before the line to complete the 116.9-mile Black course in 5 hours, 36 minutes, 55 seconds.
"I won! I've been working so hard on my sprint too, but I knew getting steam first in the last turn was going to be really, really important. I think the pavement to dirt there can have a lot of crashes and I wanted to not crash," Rollins told Cyclingnews after the technical turn.
"I've been trying to be a little more patient and not use all my matches at once. I actually took a lot of inspiration from Lauren Stevens, because I know she's been doing this a long time, and she's always really smart, so I tried to sort of watch and mimic what she was doing. I think it paid off."
The 2024 Leadville Traill 100 winner was indeed patient, and not only outsprinted De Crescenzo, but also held off defending women's champion Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation), who took third at 31 seconds back. Wearing the stars-and-stripes as the reigning US gravel national champion, Stephens held off Sarah Lange (Pivot Cycles-Velocio) by four seconds. The five-rider podium was completed by Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless), who repeated a fifth-place finish from a year ago.
In the men's race, the US gravel national champion emerged from a five-rider group with a solo move in the final 2 miles. He pushed through a relentless headwind to cross the line solo, in 4 hours, 56 minutes, 19 seconds. Three-time SBT winner Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) took up the chase and in the end had to hold off a charging 23-year-old Cobe Freeburn (MAAP) to earn second place, the duo finishing seven seconds behind Wertz.
"This is my favorite race every year. It's really one of my favorite places to ride a gravel bike. This is a race I've wanted to win since 2021 when I first came so it's a huge honor to take this one. To do it in the stars and stripes makes it all the more beautiful," Wertz told Cyclingnews at the finish before accepting a $5,000 top cash prize and the coveted Stetson cowboy hat.
Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE Composites) and Peter Stetina (Canyon) completed the five-rider podium, with Vermeulen just 3 seconds behind the Swenson-Freeburn battle. With fifth place at 47 seconds off the pace, Stetina now has four top five's since 2021. Last year's runner-up Torbjørn Røed (Trek Bikes-MAAP) was sixth.
A new Black Course took centre stage on Sunday with a 37-mile circuit covered three times by the pros for 116.9 miles. Three major climbs on each lap from Hayden, 25 miles west from Steamboat Springs, added up to 8,245 feet of elevation gain.
The rolling terrain featured fast descents between the climbs and remote expanses of ranch lands on mixed surfaces of packed gravel and tarmac in rural Routt County, the elevation never falling below 6,585 feet above sea level. There were few places to escape the bright sunshine and windy conditions on the high-altitude endurance test in the Rocky Mountains, with temperatures tipping at 82°F (28°C).
The Pro Men began at 8:15 am with the Pro Women taking to the course five minutes later, and both fields completing three laps. Earlier in the morning the amateur divisions and the new GRVL® Femmes Team Challenge participants departed from the same start/finish for two full laps, a total of 79 miles.
More to come...
Results
Pos.
Rider (Team)
Time
1
Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective)
05:36:55
2
Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor racing Wahoo)
00:00:02
3
Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation)
00:00:31
4
Sarah Lange (Pivot Cycles-Velocio)
00:00:35
5
Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless)
00:02:07
6
Haley Smith (Trek Driftless)
00:05:02
7
Emma Grant (Ventum)
00:19:09
8
Whitney Allison (Bike Sports-ENVE)
00:20:09
9
Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing)
00:28:26
10
Anna Gibson
00:32:26
Pos.
Rider (Team)
Time
1
Brennan Wertz (Scott Sport)
04:56:19
2
Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
00:00:07
3
Cobe Freeburn (MAAP)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
4
Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE Composites)
00:00:10
5
Peter Stetina (Canyon)
00:00:47
6
Torbjørn Røed (Trek Bikes-MAAP)
00:05:33
7
Adam Roberge (Felt UN1TD)
00:05:35
8
Caleb Bottcher (Yeti-Central Bicycle Studio)
00:05:42
9
Chad Haga (PAS Racing)
00:06:39
10
Julien Gagne (Cycles Devinci)
00:11:04
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
SBT GRVL: Melisa Rollins and Brennan Wertz wrangle wind and late attacks for top honours on new course at Steamboat Springs gravel raceLeadville champion holds off former SBT winners Lauren De Crescenzo and Lauren Stephens for the women's title while the men's US gravel champion distances Keegan Swenson
-
Canadian National Championships: Alison Jackson powers to solo road race victoryAlexandra Volstad takes field sprint for second ahead of Laury Milette
-
British Road National Championships: Sam Watson solos to victory in elite men's road raceMatthew Brennan takes second in field sprint ahead of Ethan Vernon
-
Spanish Road Championships: Iván Romeo continues stellar run of form to take solo road race victoryFernando Barceló second, Roger Adrià third in Granada