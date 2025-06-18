Recommended reading

UCI Gravel World Series – Axelle Dubau-Prévot and Dorian Godon deliver at home round of Wish One Gravel Grands Causses

Cassia Boglio second behind elite women's solo winner as Petr Vakoč settles for runner-up spot after two-up sprint

Axelle Dubau-Prévôt at Sea Otter Gravel 2025
Axelle Dubau-Prévôt at Sea Otter Classic Gravel 2025 (Image credit: Life Time/Dan Hughes)

Axelle Dubau-Prévot (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste) and Dorian Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) claimed victories at their home round of the UCI Gravel World Series on Sunday, Dubau-Prévot taking the elite women's title at Wish One Gravel Grands Causses with a long solo move while Godon had a tight battle to the line.

Dubau-Prévot escaped early in the 130km race, capitalising on the climb out of Millau and then building on the gap to finish with a six-minute lead to Western Australia's Cassia Boglio (PAS Racing) and a margin of more than 10 minutes to 2023 Unbound 200 winner Carolin Schiff (Canyon).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women top 5

Pos.

Rider

Time

1

Axelle Dubau-Prévot

4:31:28

2

Cassia Boglio

+06:07

3

Carolin Schiff

+10:47

4

Sofia Rodriguez Revert

+27:31

5

Sofia Schugar

+27:41

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men top 5

Pos.

Rider

Time

1

Dorian Godon

3:57:38

2

Petr Vakoč

+0:01

3

Hugo Drechou

+0:24

4

Daan Grosemans

+0:26

5

David Lozano

+04:14

