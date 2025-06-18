UCI Gravel World Series – Axelle Dubau-Prévot and Dorian Godon deliver at home round of Wish One Gravel Grands Causses
Cassia Boglio second behind elite women's solo winner as Petr Vakoč settles for runner-up spot after two-up sprint
Axelle Dubau-Prévot (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste) and Dorian Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) claimed victories at their home round of the UCI Gravel World Series on Sunday, Dubau-Prévot taking the elite women's title at Wish One Gravel Grands Causses with a long solo move while Godon had a tight battle to the line.
Dubau-Prévot escaped early in the 130km race, capitalising on the climb out of Millau and then building on the gap to finish with a six-minute lead to Western Australia's Cassia Boglio (PAS Racing) and a margin of more than 10 minutes to 2023 Unbound 200 winner Carolin Schiff (Canyon).
Godon, who will be back racing on the road this week at La Route d'Occitanie, won the men's elite race in a sprint with Petr Vakoč (Canyon). Hugo Drechou (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste) finished 24 seconds later in third with Daan Grosemans (Classified X Rose fueled by Foodmaker) a further two seconds behind. Around four minutes back it was David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk), who was part of the leading group of five who finished with a considerable gap to all their rivals.
The French round of the UCI Gravel World Series was one of three that took place over the weekend, with Lukas Malezsewski and Hailey Hunter Smith winning at Safari Gravel in Kenya while Mads Würtz Schmidt and Larissa Hartog took the victories in Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk.
Pos.
Rider
Time
1
Axelle Dubau-Prévot
4:31:28
2
Cassia Boglio
+06:07
3
Carolin Schiff
+10:47
4
Sofia Rodriguez Revert
+27:31
5
Sofia Schugar
+27:41
Pos.
Rider
Time
1
Dorian Godon
3:57:38
2
Petr Vakoč
+0:01
3
Hugo Drechou
+0:24
4
Daan Grosemans
+0:26
5
David Lozano
+04:14
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
