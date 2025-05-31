Recommended reading

Unbound Gravel 200: Karolina Migoń takes emphatic solo victory in Emporia to continue winning streak

The back-to-back Traka 360 victor adds Unbound crown by crossing line in Kansas with more than 8 minute gap to PAS Racing teammate Cecily Decker

Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) has won the elite women's race at Unbound Gravel 200, continuing a winning streak to claim the title with an emphatic solo victory on a fast and furious day of racing in Kansas.

By around 50 miles to go Migoń had pushed out on her own, having taken off from a leading group of three. It was a move that saw her add the Unbound 200 victory to round out a winning month, which started with a back-to-back win The Traka 360, continued on at Gravel Locos and wrapped up with a time of 10:03:54 in the 200 mile race to Emporia. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionNameTime Diff
1Karolina Migoń10:03:54
2Cecily Decker+0:08:35
3Sofia Gomez Villafañe+0:18:30
4Rosa Klöser+0:18:30
5Cecile Lejeune+0:18:30
6Lauren De Crescenzo+0:18:31
7Geerike Schreurs+0:23:06
8Annika Langvad+0:23:08
9Morgan Aguirre+0:23:09
10Sarah Lange+0:23:17
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

