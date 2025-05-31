Unbound Gravel 200: Karolina Migoń takes emphatic solo victory in Emporia to continue winning streak

Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) has won the elite women's race at Unbound Gravel 200, continuing a winning streak to claim the title with an emphatic solo victory on a fast and furious day of racing in Kansas.

By around 50 miles to go Migoń had pushed out on her own, having taken off from a leading group of three. It was a move that saw her add the Unbound 200 victory to round out a winning month, which started with a back-to-back win The Traka 360, continued on at Gravel Locos and wrapped up with a time of 10:03:54 in the 200 mile race to Emporia.

That was more than eight minutes ahead of second-placed teammate Cecily Decker, who had been in a group of three with Migoń out front before she pushed on alone.

“I didn’t know if I was stupid or a genius,” said Migoń of her long solo effort. "I didn’t know if I would make it to the finish, I would say until the last 5km. I knew that Cecily was back but I also knew she was super strong but you also can have a flat, you can have a crash, you never know.”

However, this time there were no issues for the rider, who had finished 21st last year on debut after succumbing to punctures and a mechanical.

It was a battle from a chasing group of four to decide third, with Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized) taking the podium spot in a tight-run sprint while last year's winner Rosa Klöser (Canyon-SRAM-MAAP) was fourth ahead of Cecile Lejeune (CCB p/b Levine Law) and Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor).

How it unfolded

It didn’t take long after the women rolled out from the start line in Emporia, Kansas in the early morning light for the splits to occur. A group of four riders moved away from the women's field in the first eight miles and opened 20 seconds - Gabby Traxler (Enough Cycling), Kirstine Frida Rysbjerg (Castelli SOG), Haley Smith (Trek Driftless) and Ann-Christine Allik.

After a big effort on Kaw Hill Road and with the opening 32 miles covered, Traxler took a solo lead of 2:27 over Smith, Frida Rysbjerg and Allik - with Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless) another minute back and a gap of around four minutes to more contenders.

PAS Racing duo Cecily Decker and Karolina Migoń were joined by Lauren Stephens to take over the lead after they bridged across just before the Alma aid station, with 132 miles to go.

The trio blasted through the checkpoint on the northern end of the front half of the course and moved away. Traxler was maintaining fourth with Haley Smith just behind her in fifth.

Meanwhile, former Unbound 200 winner Carolin Schiff had punctured while riding in the main group of favourites, which trailed the leaders by seven minutes. The day for Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen (Canyon Factory Racing) ended as she crashed and withdrew from the race due to an injury, and a similar story for Emily Newsom (PAS Racing), who went down in another crash.

The trio orchestrated a 10-minute margin as they hit the technical Little Egypt section and as they headed to the final aid station they had another four minutes to their advantage.

With 70 miles to go, the PAS Racing and Stephens pounded the gravel under the radiant sunshine with the temperature warming to 26°C (mid-80s Fahrenheit), any wet spots now dry and the rolling of tyres now beginning to stir up a little dust. The chase group was whittled down to just eight riders - Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime), Klöser, De Crescenzo, Lejeune, Morgan Aguirre, Villafañe, Sarah Lange and Annika Langvad. Emma Langley, Whitney Allison, Maude Farrell and Alexis Skarda were in a group about 30 seconds further back.

After Council Bluff and 48 miles to go, Migoń was on her own, having dropped Decker and Stephens from the lead group. There was initially a unified chase of four behind with De Crescenzo, Villafañe, Klöser and Lejeune together in pursuit of Migoń as they worked through Kaholo Hill. Decker remained in the middle, a gap of about six minutes at 25 miles to go while Stephens fell back to and then away from the pursuing group of four. They were around 16 minutes back at 25 miles to go while Migoń continued out front, picking her way through the riders on course from other distances and categories.

However, then the cohesion faltered in the group which included the three former winners and French rider Lejeune, who won Oregon Trail Gravel last year, Villafañe not keen to come on through and take a turn.

That meant with around 13 miles to go Migoń was making the most of the favourable wind, holding the gap to Decker at close to seven minutes, and near 17 minutes to the group as the riders drew ever closer to the closing challenge of Highland Hill.

By the time Migoń had reached that last climb, her victory looked assured and she could afford to smile and enjoy the moment as she crested the climb and headed toward downtown Emporia.



Decker came across the line next while the four chasers were together for a sprint, Klöser making it hard on herself by taking a late wrong turn just outside a kilometre to go. Still she was quickly back and readying for the dash to the line, though couldn’t overcome Villafañe.

Results - top 10