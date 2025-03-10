UCI Gravel World Series Brasil – Maddy Nutt and Simon Pellaud snap up wins in first edition

Image 1 of 7 Ready to go (Image credit: Rodrigo Philipps / Catuaí films) The roads of the UCI Gravel World Series Brasil 2025 (Image credit: Rodrigo Philipps / Catuaí films) In the early stages (Image credit: Rodrigo Philipps / Catuaí films) The view from above (Image credit: Rodrigo Philipps / Catuaí films) Maddy Nutt after claiming the top spot in women's elite (Image credit: Rodrigo Philipps / Catuaí films) UCI Gravel World Series Brasil 2025 men's and women's podium (Image credit: Rodrigo Philipps / Catuaí films) A medal to race toward at the first UCI Gravel World Series Brasil (Image credit: Rodrigo Philipps / Catuaí films)

Great Britain's Maddy Nutt and Switzerland's Simon Pellaud won the UCI Gravel World Series Brasil, both crossing the line solo in the hot day of racing which introduced the top tier circuit to Latin America for the first time.



Nutt, who earlier in the month secured second at Sahara Gravel, crossed the line after 4 hours, 42 minutes and 50 seconds to claim the women's race on a day where temperatures crept over 35°C. Around 13 minutes later Brazil's road champion Tamires Radatz claimed second while in third it was Luiza Euzébio de Souza.

"It was unbelievably hot—felt like 50°C,” Nutt said in a media release put out by race organisers. “I didn’t know the course at all. By the end, I had cramps in my legs.

“In the first 28 km, I wasn’t even trying to attack, but I found myself leading at the top of a climb and just kept my own pace. I’m so happy to have won.”

The 111km course in Camboriu, Santa Catarina which took the global race series to a sixth continent delivered 90% gravel and 1600m of elevation gain, with the largest 5km climb coming at the 75km mark.

In the men's race Pellaud, who just a week ago swept up the overall victory at the eight stage Transcordilleras in Colombia, came across the line in 3 hours, 44 minutes and 43 seconds. Argentina's Facundo Perez Costa (Trek Argentina) was nearly seven minutes back in second place while retired road professional Daniel Oss (Specialized) was third.



"It was a tough route, and the heat was intense," said Pellaud." My legs weren’t at their best after racing in Colombia last week. The pace was high and only kept increasing. I even had to stop at the feed zone to grab water and cool off."

Racing in the UCI Gravel World Series, which acts a qualifier for the UCI Gravel World Championships, will continue with a much cooler Turnhout Gravel in Belgium on March 23.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite men's top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Simon Pellaud 3:44:43 2 Facundo Perez Costa 3:51:36 3 Daniel Oss 3:59:13 4 Leandro Messineo 4:08:56 5 Lucas Emanoel 4:20:19