UCI Gravel World Series Brasil – Maddy Nutt and Simon Pellaud snap up wins in first edition

Runner-up spots claimed by national road champion Tamires Radatz and Argentina's Facundo Perez Costa

UCI Gravel World Series Brasil 2025
Ready to go(Image credit: Rodrigo Philipps / Catuaí films)

Great Britain's Maddy Nutt and Switzerland's Simon Pellaud won the UCI Gravel World Series Brasil, both crossing the line solo in the hot day of racing which introduced the top tier circuit to Latin America for the first time.

Nutt, who earlier in the month secured second at Sahara Gravel, crossed the line after 4 hours, 42 minutes and 50 seconds to claim the women's race on a day where temperatures crept over 35°C. Around 13 minutes later Brazil's road champion Tamires Radatz claimed second while in third it was Luiza Euzébio de Souza.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Simon Pellaud3:44:43
2Facundo Perez Costa3:51:36
3Daniel Oss3:59:13
4Leandro Messineo4:08:56
5Lucas Emanoel4:20:19
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
Position RiderTime
1Maddy Nutt4:42:50
2Tamires Radatz4:55:43
3Luiza Euzébio de Souza4:58:40
4Ana Luisa Panini5:16:25
5Gabriele Krol5:25:16
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

