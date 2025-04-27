Nearly 20 years in the making – Tiffany Cromwell and Mark O’Brien scoop up first elite Australian titles at National Gravel Championships

Cromwell claims three-way battle into final corners to deliver memorable return from collarbone break, O’Brien triumphs after 30km solo

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) claims the 2025 title at the AusCycling Gravel National Championships in South Australia at Ponderosa Pines
Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) claims the 2025 women's title at the AusCycling Gravel National Championships in South Australia at Ponderosa Pines(Image credit: James Raison / AusCycling)

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Mark O'Brien (Trappist) swept up their first elite national titles on Saturday at the AusCycling Gravel National Championships in South Australia, fulfilling a pursuit that began around two-decades ago for both riders.

O'Brien flew solo for around 30km to claim the green and gold jersey he had last clinched at the U17 in the National Championships road race in 2003, carving out a solid gap to Cameron Scott in second and Brendan Johnston (Giant) in third. Cromwell had a close three way battle on her hands, gaining the advantage on Talia Appleton (Praties) and mountain bike force Rebecca Henderson (Orbea Fox Factory) through the final corners to secure the Australian title, an honour she last enjoyed at the Road Championships when she claimed the U19 time trial in 2006.

