UCI Gravel World Series: Brendan Johnston defends title at Gravelista while Sharlotte Lucas makes winning debut
Second qualifier for 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships 'showed its wild side' with cold, rainy conditions in Victoria, Australia
Brendan Johnston (Giant-SRAM) repeated as the elite men's winner at Gravelista, while Sharlotte Lucas (Liv) earned the elite women's division at the Australian round of the UCI Gravel World Series event in Seymour, Victoria.
After wrapping up a ninth-place finish in the Life Time Grand Prix a week earlier at Big Sugar Classic in Arkansas, Johnston went to work on home terrain to defend his title in Seymour. "A nice way to enter the off season," said Johnston on social media after the win.
He managed to hold off Australian gravel champion Mark O'Brien across the 135km route by just three seconds, finishing in 3:46:57. Kevin Biffiger finished 1:16 back for third, with Tasman Nankervis 19 seconds back in fourth place.
Johnston won three of four major gravel races in his home country this season, starting with wins at RADL GRVL followed by the Gravel World Series round at The Devils Cardigan. He fell two spots short of keeping the national title on gravel, with O'Brien earning the title this time out.
Lucas, the reigning cyclocross champion for New Zealand, completed the course in 4:41:01 to make it a winning debut at the Australian race. Sophie Byrne finished 3:21 back in second place, while Ella Bloor out-sprinted Karla Bell for third, another 4:02 later.
All fields had to endure cold, rainy conditions for the race, which featured two 43km loops on the north end of the route marked by a pair of passes of Wicket Hill's 1km climb that averages 11%.
Gravelista was part of the first year of racing at the UCI Gravel World Series in 2022 when there were just 12 events. This year, Gravelista offered one of the first opportunities for riders in all age divisions to earn a spot in the 2026 Worlds, planned for October 10-11 in Nannup, Western Australia, home of the Seven Gravel Race.
Results
Pos.
Rider
Time
1
Brendan Johnston
3:46:57
2
Mark O’Brien
+0:03
3
Kevin Biffiger
+1:16
4
Tasman Nankervis
+1:35
5
Aston Key
+2:32
6
Ben Metcalfe
+2:33
7
Scott Bowden
+4:13
8
Jack Aitken
+4:18
9
Harry Leask
+4:19
10
Ben Spenceley
+5:20
Pos.
Name
Time
1
Sharlotte Lucas
4:41:01
2
Sophie Byrne
+3:21
3
Ella Bloor
+7:23
4
Karla Bell
+7:24
5
Brianna Samuhel
+12:06
6
Juliette Haddow
+12:55
7
Britney Kerr
+28:57
—
Jessica Pratt
DNF
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
