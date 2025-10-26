UCI Gravel World Series: Brendan Johnston defends title at Gravelista while Sharlotte Lucas makes winning debut

Second qualifier for 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships 'showed its wild side' with cold, rainy conditions in Victoria, Australia

Brendan Johnston finished third at Chequamegon MTB in Wisconsin, the fourth stop of the Life Time Grand Prix
Brendan Johnston, helped by a third place at Chequamegon MTB in Wisconsin, finished ninth overall in the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix before traveling back to Australia for Gravelista (Image credit: Life Time)
Brendan Johnston (Giant-SRAM) repeated as the elite men's winner at Gravelista, while Sharlotte Lucas (Liv) earned the elite women's division at the Australian round of the UCI Gravel World Series event in Seymour, Victoria.

After wrapping up a ninth-place finish in the Life Time Grand Prix a week earlier at Big Sugar Classic in Arkansas, Johnston went to work on home terrain to defend his title in Seymour. "A nice way to enter the off season," said Johnston on social media after the win.

Results

Elite men - top 10

Pos.

Rider

Time

1

Brendan Johnston

3:46:57

2

Mark O’Brien

+0:03

3

Kevin Biffiger

+1:16

4

Tasman Nankervis

+1:35

5

Aston Key

+2:32

6

Ben Metcalfe

+2:33

7

Scott Bowden

+4:13

8

Jack Aitken

+4:18

9

Harry Leask

+4:19

10

Ben Spenceley

+5:20

Elite women

Pos.

Name

Time

1

Sharlotte Lucas

4:41:01

2

Sophie Byrne

+3:21

3

Ella Bloor

+7:23

4

Karla Bell

+7:24

5

Brianna Samuhel

+12:06

6

Juliette Haddow

+12:55

7

Britney Kerr

+28:57

Jessica Pratt

DNF

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

