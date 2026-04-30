'A 10-hour race is my favourite' - A fourth title and french fries on the agenda at Traka 360 for Mattia de Marchi

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Three-time winner leading his new team, The Grip in gravel endurance event

Mattia de Marchi will lead The Grip gravel team in 2026 supported by Wilier
Mattia de Marchi will lead The Grip gravel team in 2026 supported by Wilier (Image credit: Wilier)

The Traka 360 and Mattia de Marchi seem to be a perfect match. The Italian gravel racer won the endurance event in each of the event's first three years, from 2021 to 2023, stealing a little of the limelight from the signature Traka 200 race.

And he didn't just eke out a victory, but won by margins of seven or more minutes each time, with 37:03 the largest gap in 2022 ahead of Lachlan Morton in second place.

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