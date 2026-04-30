'A 10-hour race is my favourite' - A fourth title and french fries on the agenda at Traka 360 for Mattia de Marchi

The Traka 360 and Mattia de Marchi seem to be a perfect match. The Italian gravel racer won the endurance event in each of the event's first three years, from 2021 to 2023, stealing a little of the limelight from the signature Traka 200 race.

And he didn't just eke out a victory, but won by margins of seven or more minutes each time, with 37:03 the largest gap in 2022 ahead of Lachlan Morton in second place.

In his fifth appearance in the Girona race, the 34-year-old Italian gravel racer will compete as the leader of his new off-road team, The Grip, alongside 24-year-old French rider Eddy Le Huitouze, who won two stages at Sahara Gravel. The third rider on The Grip, 29-year-old Belgian Jordy Bouts, will return to in Traka 200, where he was seventh last year.

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"I want to do my best tomorrow. I spend a lot of time in my training, and with rest, to do my best. Maybe the result is one of the things, but you need to put it all together. You need time for the training, the rest, and for everything. It's not easy to have a team," De Marchi told Cyclingnews about his new project to create and direct The Grip for 2026.

"I have some good sponsors for my team, and I try to find something different for communications with the media team. This is maybe my secret for fun."

He said when he first began gravel racing in 2021, the dawn-to-dusk ride in The Traka 360 took him nearly 14 hours to complete. While the distance remains the same, he said the level of competition has skyrocketed and made for times that are two hours quicker. The route still rolls in a clockwise direction to the north of Girona, but does not circle to the Costa Brava. Instead, it includes a long flat section to the south and has more climbing in the early kilometres.

"The first year, also the second year, it was really, really tough to race, because you spent more time in the north part. Now, in the last few years, the race is faster, more smooth sometimes, the start is a little bit harder," he told Cyclingnews.

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"The start list is crazy. Now you are really close to 10 hours. I remember the first year, maybe I spend more than 13 hours and 45 minutes, wow."

This year's route comes in at 325 kilometres, but De Marchi did not see that making a dent into the outcome, only eliminating one hour from the ride.

"Normally, a 10-hour race is my favourite distance. You never know how the body delivers after eight hours, so maybe I need to push more in the first hour, since the race is slightly shorter."