Kate Courtney sets women's course record, Brennan Wertz repeats with solo men's win at Huffmaster Hopper
Former US MTB national champion goes back-to-back with early-season victories in Grasshopper Adventure Series
Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) and Brennan Wertz won on home roads of northern California at Huffmaster Classic, the second stop of the five-event Grasshopper Adventure Series.
In her first appearance at the 90-mile Huffmaster, the two-time US mountain bike champion and U23 silver medallist at MTB Worlds set a new course record for elite women in 4:17:25. She beat Anna Yamauchi by just under four minutes. Anna Gibson was another 12 minutes back for third.
In January Courtney debuted a team setup as She Sends Racing, her non-profit to "get more girls on bikes", and new equipment with Allied CycleWorks, scoring the victory at the Grasshopper opener at Low Gap. She then travelled to South Africa for training and to compete in the Tankwa Trek mountain bike stage race, which she won.
Wertz, the reigning US Gravel national champion, launched his 2025 season in Maxwell, California with the victory, adding a second consecutive win at Huffmaster. He put in a gap to his closest rivals on the final miles of the downhill gravel to finish solo in 4:04:20. The fight for the final two podium spots went to Lance Haidet, who was fifth last year, as he out-sprinted Tim McBirney at the line for second, finishing 49 seconds back.
Huffmaster's mixed-surface, punchy course offered 4,866 feet of elevation gain. While the climbing was not as significant as other Hopper events, the majority of the dirt sections were packed into the final half of the large loop east of the Snow Mountain Wilderness area in Colusa County, known for its technical descents.
The men's and women's pro fields started together, with group tactics playing out for the first 40 miles and then the first gravel climb blowing the field apart. With fast, dry conditions this year, Wertz made his move on the Huffmaster Road gravel section with under 10 miles to race.
"It’s always a massive pleasure to race this beautiful course and it truly never disappoints. The race is always fast, fun, and super dynamic. Yesterday was no exception," Wertz posted on Instagram.
Wertz has included Huffmaster as part of his early-season test since 2021, now adding a third win and never finishing lower than fourth place. Last year in muddy conditions, Wertz won ahead of Peter Stetina and Sean Bennett, with Lance Haidet in fifth and Lachlan Morton in eighth. Prior to race day, Wertz told Grasshopper founder Miguel Crawford that he would just look for an opportunity to put his rivals in trouble, and he did just that.
"Last year the biggest strategy was to avoid the mud. In the grand scheme of things, it's a relatively straightforward course.[It's] super fast, flowing, tacky dirt this time of year, is so optimal for the slicks. A fast setup and super grippy if you get the pressure right," he told Crawford and proved his point with a solo victory on Saturday, returning with Rene Herse tyres that made a difference again.
"There's opportunities for someone like me to make it really hard for a lot of other people in the race. I'm always looking for moments to make it harder for everyone else."
The two courses at Huffmaster saw registrations near the 500-rider mark this year. Proceeds from the Huffmaster Grasshopper support Adventure Therapy Foundation, which serves families living with cancer.
Results
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Kate Courtney
|4:17:25
|2
|Anna Yamauchi
|00:03:57
|3
|Anna Gibson
|00:16:10
|4
|Jen Tavé
|00:17:39
|5
|Alyssa Mahoney
|00:18:09
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Brennan Wertz
|4:04:20
|2
|Lance Haidet
|00:00:49
|3
|Tim McBirney
|00:00:50
|4
|Griffin Hoppin
|00:00:50
|5
|Tobin Ortenblad
|00:00:53
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad contenders 2025
ProVelo Super League – Lauren Bates and Jack Ward climb to victory on final stage of Tour of Tasmania
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kate Courtney sets women's course record, Brennan Wertz repeats with solo men's win at Huffmaster HopperFormer US MTB national champion goes back-to-back with early-season victories in Grasshopper Adventure Series
-
Hiplok Lite review: lightweight and wearable chain lockIs a wearable chain lock the antidote to rattling brackets?
-
The Hunt Spring Sale is live, with over $350 off top rated wheelsTop-rated wheels like the Sub 50 Aero Limitless have $300 off right now, but stock is limited – so move quick
-
Tour du Rwanda: Henok Mulubrhan wins first road stage after 50-rider attackEritrean beats Rotem Tene and Lorrenzo Manzin