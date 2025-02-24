Kate Courtney sets women's course record, Brennan Wertz repeats with solo men's win at Huffmaster Hopper

By
published

Former US MTB national champion goes back-to-back with early-season victories in Grasshopper Adventure Series

Kate Courtney wins the elite women's Huffmaster Hopper and sets new record for fastest time on 90-mile course
Kate Courtney wins the elite women's Huffmaster Hopper and sets new record for fastest time on 90-mile course(Image credit: @b.tuckerpics l 2025 Grasshopper Adventure Series)

Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) and Brennan Wertz won on home roads of northern California at Huffmaster Classic, the second stop of the five-event Grasshopper Adventure Series

Elite women's top 5
RankNameTime
1Kate Courtney4:17:25
2Anna Yamauchi00:03:57
3Anna Gibson00:16:10
4Jen Tavé00:17:39
5Alyssa Mahoney00:18:09
Elite men's top 5
RankNameTime
1Brennan Wertz4:04:20
2Lance Haidet00:00:49
3Tim McBirney00:00:50
4Griffin Hoppin00:00:50
5Tobin Ortenblad00:00:53
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

