UCl Gravel World Series – Femke Markus holds off Rosa Klöser to win Gravel One Fifty for elite women

Jordan Habets soloes to men's victory at home race in Netherlands

DIEST, BELGIUM- JUNE 14: Femke Markus of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime reacts after the 5th Dwars door het Hageland 2025 – Women´s Elite a 124.6km one day race from Aarschot to Diest on June 14, 2025 in Diest, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Femke Markus came off her road campaign with SD Worx-Protime to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships with a victory at Gravel One Fifty (Image credit: Getty Images)
Dutch riders Femke Markus (SD Worx-Protime) and Jordan Habets (Metec-SolarWatt p/b Mantel) earned their first victories of the season Saturday at Gravel One Fifty.

The duo scored the wins on an home turf contest of the UCI Gravel World Series, qualifying for the UCI Gravel World Championships in October which will be held in the Zuid-Limburg region of the Netherlands.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women - top 5

Pos.

Rider

Time

1

Femke Markus

04:24:56

2

Rosa Klöser

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Julia Kopecky

00:05:21

4

Tessa Neefjes

00:07:13

5

Esmée Peperkamp

00:08:42

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Men - top 5

Pos.

Rider

Time

1

Jordan Habets

04:06:45

2

Kamiel Notebaert

00:00:05

3

Thomas Mein

00:00:14

4

Ryan Kamp

00:00:24

5

Mauro Verwilt

00:00:25

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

