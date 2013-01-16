Index of Lance Armstrong doping allegations over the years
From 1999 cortisone test to USADA case
Allegations of doping hounded Lance Armstrong from the start of his comeback from cancer to win the Tour de France in 1999 through to his retirement and beyond.
Cyclingnews has been covering the stories from the beginning, and provide here a complete list of stories relating to Armstrong and doping allegations through the years.
Cortisone 'saddle sore' cream
L'Equipe uncovers cortisone non-negative test: Armstrong non-negative for cortisone - July 22, 1999
Armstrong's saddle sore explanation - July 23, 1999
US Postal medical waste investigation
In 2000, reporters followed a US Postal Service team vehicle and videotaped Dr. Luis del Moral disposing of material including a product called Actovegin. The French authorities investigated for two years before dropping the case.
US Postal probed and respond - November 8, 2000
US Postal: A case or not? - November 9, 2000
US Postal: more responses - November 10, 2000
US Postal investigation official - November 24, 2000
US Postal respond (again) - November 26, 2000
USA Cycling president hits out at French judges - November 30, 2000
IOC: Actovegin covered under blood doping ban - December 14, 2000
US Postal denies Actovegin use by riders - December 17, 2000
US Postal samples to be analysed - January 5, 2001
Lighter French focus for USPS - January 10, 2001
U.S. Postal Service presentation, Armstrong comments - January 27, 2001
US Postal samples requested - February 1, 2001
IOC reconsiders stance on Actovegin February 15, 2001
Legal wrangling blocks USPS blood tests - March 9, 2001
UCI to hand over US Postal samples - March 16, 2001
USPS Enquiry: Judge too slow - March 28, 2001
Armstrong threatens Willy Voet - June 20, 2001
Hopes that USPS enquiry will be completed within two months - June 28, 2001
David Walsh takes Armstrong to task over USPS enquiry - July 23, 2001
US Postal Service investigation could run into 2002 - October 17, 2001
No drugs so far in USPS investigation - October 27, 2001
US Postal investigation to collapse - February 7, 2002
US Postal investigation - Why? - February 12, 2002
US Postal dossier unlikely to be closed before Tour de France - June 5, 2002
French authorities to close US Postal investigation June 15, 2002
Armstrong speaks about USPS investigation - June, 2002
French authorities close the US Postal investigation September 3, 2002
In 2004, David Walsh and Pierre Ballester published L.A. Confidentiel: Les secrets de Lance Armstrong, which included the first witness testimonies alleging Armstrong used performance enhancing drugs. Armstrong sued for defamation and won an apology from the Sunday Times, but lost his battle to have his own statement included in all copies of the book. The opus was never released in English.
At the same time, Italian Filippo Simeoni was telling authorities that Michele Ferrari, also Armstrong's coach, helped him to dope. Armstrong called him a liar, and Simeoni sued for defamation. He lost.
New image challenge for Armstrong as LA Confidentiel pre-released June 14, 2004
Armstrong loses court case against LA Confidentiel publishers June 22, 2004
Simeoni nailed by Armstrong July 24, 2004
L'Equipe allegations
French anti-doping authorities had retroactively applied the new EPO test to samples from the 1999 Tour de France in order to test the robustness of their new test. The samples, which had been taken before the EPO test had been developed, allegedly showed evidence of EPO use but the lab personnel had no knowledge of the identities of riders behind positive samples.
A journalist from L'Equipe managed to acquire documentation from the UCI with sample numbers and match positives to those of Armstrong. However, the UCI's independent analyst ruled the data was unreliable and could not be used for doping punishment because the samples were tested strictly for research purposes. The World Anti-Doping Agency objected, sparking a long, heated battle between WADA president Dick Pound and then-UCI president Hein Verbruggen.
Armstrong puts extra money into anti-doping - July 1, 2005
Tour champion under the microscope again - August 23, 2005
French resume pursuit of Armstrong - August 23, 2005
Accusations against Armstrong rock cycling - August 24, 2005
EPO test under scrutiny - August 25, 2005
Leblanc in favour of retrospective testing - August 25, 2005
Riding under the radar: How to 'prepare' for the big races
A can of worms: Ethics and privacy ignored
Jonathan Vaughters interview: No evidence of EPO at Postal
Armstrong on Larry King Live: Response to doping allegations
CPA supports athletes' rights - August 26, 2005
40 positives in 1998 Tour, No action by USA Cycling against Armstrong - August 27, 2005
Ex-USPS soigneur speaks - August 28, 2005
L'Equipe puts more pressure on - August 29, 2005
UCI responds to L'Equipe - August 30, 2005
"History will show cycling at two speeds" says Madiot - August 30, 2005
L'Equipe denies witch hunt - August 31, 2005
Former Olympic head spears Armstrong, Hammond weighs in on L'Equipe - September 1, 2005
Hammond denies Simpson/Millar reference - September 2, 2005
L'Equipe journalist replies to criticism - September 4, 2005
New EPO test developed - September 5, 2005
Armstrong & Crow announce engagement; Lance back at Tour 2006? - September 6, 2005
UCI declaration over L'Equipe findings from 1999 Tour - September 9, 2005
Armstrong legal update: Anderson judgement; Le Monde defamation case - September 10, 2005
Three more names published from 1999 Tour - September 12, 2005
Schenk criticises UCI over Armstrong case - September 15, 2005
Pound: "Verbruggen was the leak" - September 16, 2005
Armstrong blasts WADA chief Pound - September 16, 2005
Verbruggen reacts to Pound statements - September 17, 2005
UCI doctor gave information to L'Equipe - September 18, 2005
UCI denies leaking Armstrong documents; Accuses WADA of blocking investigation - September 20, 2005
Lindner thinks more will come from L'Equipe - September 23, 2005
Olympic execs call for investigation & suspension of French lab - September 24, 2005
Rogge wants new investigation into Armstrong - September 25, 2005
UCI appoints independent expert for 1999 Tour samples - October 7, 2005
Steffen retracts - October 9, 2005
UCI investigator promises independence - October 11, 2005
Verburggen stands his ground - December 3, 2005
UCI suspends medical officer over Armstrong leak - February 28, 2006
McQuaid confirms Zorzoli as UCI source of Armstrong documents - March 2, 2006
Zorzoli back in the UCI - March 28, 2006
Two more weeks for Armstrong investigation - May 14, 2006
UCI lawyer asks for Armstrong's name to be cleared - May 31, 2006
UCI, WADA and Armstrong react to Vrijman's report - June 1, 2006
L'Equipe stands by its story, UCI supports Vrijman's findings - June 2, 2006
WADA slams the Vrijman report - June 3, 2006
UCI hits back at WADA - June 4, 2006
Lance Armstrong's open letter against Dick Pound - June 18, 2006
Armstrong calls for Pound's exit - June 19, 2006
LeMond: "Armstrong threatened my life" - June 26, 2006
UCI and Verbruggen sue Pound - March 21, 2008
UCI and former WADA president Pound make peace - December 17, 2009
Schenk: UCI needs more transparency - March 25, 2010
McQuaid reveals Armstrong made two donations to UCI - July 10, 2010
Former US Postal riders admit EPO use
Former US Postal riders admit EPO use - September 12, 2006
Lance Armstrong's statement on the Andreu confession - September 13, 2006
Andreu and Vaughters "gossiped" about USPS doping - October 16, 2006
Armstrong's comeback from retirement
Armstrong flew under the radar during his retirement from 2006-2008, but when he decided to return to competition, not everyone was happy. Even physiologists were caught up in the fray.
The UCI ignited controversy by waiving the length of time Armstrong was required to submit to doping controls before he could return to competition for the Tour Down Under in January of 2009. He announced he would submit to an independent testing program using notable anti-doping scientist Dr. Don Catlin, a plan that lasted only a few weeks.
Independent testing program stops as soon as it starts
Armstrong's anti-doping testing program pending - December 1, 2008
Armstrong announces start of Catlin's drug testing programme - January 18, 2009
Armstrong's anti-doping tests pending publication - January 22, 2009
Armstrong parts with Catlin - February 12, 2009
Armstrong's tests posted online - February 12, 2009
Armstrong and Kimmage face off in California - February 13, 2009
Shower-gate
It became clear during the season, however, that the French anti-doping agency (AFLD) was not going to give him an easy ride.
AFLD gives Armstrong a haircut - March 20, 2009
Armstrong embroiled in 'shower-gate' - April 7, 2009
Armstrong responds to AFLD report - April 8, 2009
Armstrong could face AFLD sanction - April 9, 2009
McQuaid says UCI will wait for AFLD decision - April 10, 2009
Armstrong 'shower-gate' closed - April 24, 2009
Floyd Landis accusations, Federal Grand Jury/FDA investigation
The next year, Floyd Landis came forward at the Tour of California, accusing Lance Armstrong of doping, and it continued for nearly two years before a US federal investigation into the charges was closed.
Landis drug Revelations? - May 20, 2010
Landis confesses to doping, implicates Armstrong and Bruyneel - May 20, 2010
WADA and UCI issue statements on Landis confession - May 20, 2010
Johan Bruyneel: Floyd Landis needs ‘help’ - May 20, 2010
Armstrong rejects Landis allegations - May 20, 2010
UCI rejects Landis' accusation of concealed doping test - May 20, 2010
Video: Armstrong rejects Landis allegations - May 21, 2010
Team RadioShack reveal further emails from Landis - May 21, 2010
Two people named by Landis may co-operate with authorities - May 22, 2010
LeMond supports Landis in fight for clean cycling - May 22, 2010
Landis makes an appearance at the Amgen Tour of California - May 23, 2010
McQuaid acknowledges accepting Armstrong donation a mistake - May 25, 2010
Scope of US doping inquiry may be widened - May 26, 2010
UCI requests investigations into Landis claims - May 26, 2010
Biological passport expert taking Landis seriously - May 27, 2010
McQuaid defends UCI against Landis and Bordry - June 9, 2010
Investigation into Landis claims widens to include Interpol - July 6, 2010
Verbruggen labels Landis a nuisance - July 14, 2010
Ball could hold link to Armstrong probe - August 2, 2010
Holczer accuses Leipheimer of blood manipulation - August 4, 2010
Armstrong lawyer condemns "un-American" investigation - August 8, 2010
McQuaid suggests US Postal investigation sparked by personal vendetta - August 17, 2010
Former USPS doctor denies doping at team - August 26, 2010
Lance Armstrong on defensive in federal investigation - September 15, 2010
Howman suspects the Armstrong investigation could be as significant as the BALCO case - October 14, 2010
Popovych to testify in Armstrong probe - November 3, 2010
Popovych denies witnessing doping - November 4, 2010
Armstrong investigation extends to French police - November 17, 2010
Armstrong shrugs off FDA investigation - January 5, 2011
Frustration for Armstrong as questions arise - January 19, 2011
A summary of the Sports Illustrated Lance Armstrong investigation - January 19, 2011
Armstrong era 'corrupt' says ex-mechanic - January 23, 2011
Bruyneel dismisses Sports Illustrated accusations - January 24, 2011
Landis: It was either cheat or get cheated - January 31, 2011
Armstrong, Ferrari relationship probed in Italian doping investigation - April 15, 2011
Dr Ferrari offers to meet magistrate surrounding his links to Armstrong - April 26, 2011
Armstrong investigation progressing, but case is 'solid' - May 11, 2011
Hamilton says he saw Armstrong use EPO - May 20, 2011
Tyler Hamilton's letter of confession - May 20, 2011
Report: Hincapie tells FDA Armstrong took PEDs - May 21, 2011
Betsy Andreu talks ahead of 60 Minutes show on Lance Armstrong - May 22, 2011
Ekimov denies Hamilton's claims of Armstrong doping - May 24, 2011
Verbruggen says Armstrong “never, never, never” doped - May 24, 2011
Armstrong lawyers ready for Federal battle - November 11, 2011
McQuaid and Verbruggen seek damages from Kimmage - January 29, 2012
Lance Armstrong inquiry concludes with no charges filed - February 3, 2012
UCI wants to put Armstrong investigation behind it - February 4, 2012
Armstrong welcomes end of federal investigation - February 5, 2012
WADA head expects sharing of Armstrong evidence - February 5, 2012
Armstrong investigation was a complicated PR case, says Roberts - February 5, 2012
USADA may struggle to study all evidence in Lance Armstrong investigation - February 5, 2012
USADA still investigating doping allegations against Armstrong - February 5, 2012
Liggett on Armstrong: The whole investigation was a waste of money - February 6, 2012
WADA hopes for quick handover of Armstrong evidence - February 7, 2012
Concerns over closure of Federal investigation into Armstrong and US Postal - February 8, 2012
Did U.S. attorneys disagree on whether to close Armstrong, U.S. Postal case? - February 8, 2012
Lance Armstrong admits "difficult times" during Federal Investigation - February 11, 2012
USADA opens doping proceedings against Armstrong and others
In 2012, USADA opened up its own anti-doping rule violation charges against Lance Armstrong and his former USPS team associates Johan Bruyneel, Dr. Luis del Moral, Pedro Celaya, trainer Jose Pepe Marti and Michele Ferrari.
Armstrong 'not wasting any more time' fighting doping allegations - May 16, 2012
Armstrong charged with doping by USADA - June 13, 2012
Armstrong and authorities comment on doping charges - June 13, 2012
USADA case against Armstrong could damage UCI, Ashenden says - June 14, 2012
Chris Horner: I don’t believe Armstrong cheated - June 14, 2012
Bassons and Simeoni say Armstrong probe is overdue - June 14, 2012
Bruyneel asserts innocence regarding USADA doping allegations - June 15, 2012
Armstrong frustrated by lack of information from USADA - June 16, 2012
Spanish doctor denies USADA doping charges - June 16, 2012
Armstrong attorneys respond to USADA charges - June 23, 2012
Doping charges recommended in Armstrong case - June 29, 2012
USADA has right to ban Bruyneel worldwide, McQuaid says - July 2, 2012
Legal opinion: Armstrong's arguments against USADA - July 4, 2012
Armstrong files federal lawsuit against USADA - July 9, 2012
Armstrong's federal lawsuit against USADA dismissed - July 10, 2012
Ferrari, Del Moral and Marti banned for life in US Postal case - July 10, 2012
Armstrong refiles lawsuit against USADA in Federal Court - July 11, 2012
McQuaid comments on USADA lifetime bans - July 11, 2012
Armstrong given 30-day extension by USADA - July 11, 2012
WADA expects ban of Armstrong associates to be accepted worldwide - July 11, 2012
Report: USADA has 38 Armstrong blood samples from 2008 to 2012 - July 13, 2012
Ferrari denies all charges and all knowledge of USADA case - July 13, 2012
Bruyneel to fight USADA charges - July 14, 2012
Case against Armstrong could damage UCI says Ashenden - July 14, 2012
Senator McCain backs USADA investigation into Armstrong - July 14, 2012
Report: Livestrong lobbyist questions fairness of USADA case with Congressman - July 17, 2012
USADA calls for Armstrong lawsuit to be dismissed - July 20, 2012
McQuaid disavows UCI responsibility in Armstrong case - July 26, 2012
Del Moral's lawyer claims doctor was banned for not giving evidence against Armstrong - August 1, 2012
UCI claims USADA has no jurisdiction in Armstrong case - August 4, 2012
UCI makes statement following release of court documents in Armstrong case - August 5, 2012
USADA does have jurisdiction over Armstrong case, says WADA - August 8, 2012
Martí's lifetime ban suspended by USADA - August 9, 2012
Judge delays ruling in Armstrong and USADA case - August 11, 2012
McQuaid accuses WADA of political campaign against cycling - August 11, 2012
Distict judge to dismiss Armstrong suit against USADA? - August 17, 2012
USADA makes final arguments in Armstrong case - August 17, 2012
Letter from USA Cycling included in Armstrong case - August 18, 2012
Judge sides with USADA in Armstrong suit - August 20, 2012
Judge issues stinging criticism of USADA in Armstrong case - August 20, 2012
Ashenden says: McQuaid must now help USADA's investigation - August 23, 2012
Armstrong decides not to fight, is banned for life
Lance Armstrong decided on August 23, 2012 that he would not take the USADA case to arbitration. In his statement, he refuses to accept the agency's jurisdiction in the case, never accepting the ban - quite the opposite. Despite threats by his attorneys to bring legal proceedings if USADA claims to ban Armstrong, the agency goes ahead and does it anyhow. The world waits with baited breath for USADA to release all of its evidence in its "reasoned decision".
Armstrong won't fight USADA doping charges - August 23, 2012
Lance Armstrong's full statement - August 23, 2012
USADA calls Lance Armstrong decision "a sad day" - August 23, 2012
WADA's Fahey: Armstrong's action "means the charges had substance" - August 24, 2012
Bruyneel: “Unjust process” against Armstrong - August 24, 2012
David Walsh on Armstrong and USADA's charges - August 24, 2012
French cycling reacts: "Armstrong to lose Tour titles" - August 24, 2012
Armstrong case: Reactions from around pro cycling - August 24, 2012
UCI awaits next USADA step in Armstrong case - August 24, 2012
USADA bans Armstrong for life, disqualifies all results since 1998 - August 25, 2012
Escartin calls USADA sanction on Armstrong illogical - August 25, 2012
Anderson maintains support for Armstrong - August 25, 2012
Frankie Andreu responds to Armstrong's ban - August 25, 2012
Jens Voigt hoping Lance Armstrong case comes to an end - August 25, 2012
Armstrong: mixed reactions at USA Pro Challenge - August 25, 2012
Simeoni: Justice has come a bit late in Armstrong case - August 25, 2012
Merckx continues support of Armstrong - August 25, 2012
Report: Armstrong warned before all doping controls - August 25, 2012
Axel Merckx stands by Armstrong - August 26, 2012
Larsson applauds Armstrong decision - August 26, 2012
Report: Armstrong hotel search cancelled in 2005 - August 26, 2012
Savoldelli: Armstrong made enemies - August 26, 2012
USADA: Armstrong could have retained five Tour wins - August 27, 2012
Kimmage: UCI needs root and branch surgery - August 27, 2012
Pound calls for 'truth and reconciliation' for cycling - August 28, 2012
Bassons: Armstrong's illusion of control is paramount - August 28, 2012
Armstrong: I won the Tour de France seven times - August 30, 2012
French Cycling Federation praises USADA's actions in Armstrong case - August 30, 2012
Hamilton says Armstrong gave him EPO before 1999 Tour de France - August 31, 2012
USADA responds to Liggett's claims of bribery in Armstrong case - August 31, 2012
Sheryl Crow questioned in federal Armstrong investigation - September 1, 2012
McQuaid says UCI not afraid to sanction Lance Armstrong - September 2, 2012
ReportL USADA in possession of positive Armstrong samples - September 3, 2012
An avalanche of evidence against Armstrong Hamiltons co-author claims - September 5, 2012
Museeuw calls for doping confessions from past riders - September 6, 2012
Weltz denies Hamilton's claims of being USPS EPO courier - September 6, 2012
Schenk doubts McQuaid has the credibility to clean up cycling - September 7, 2012
UCI may not appeal Lance Armstrong ban - September 8, 2012
UCI to introduce doping amnesty? - September 8, 2012
Sheryl Crow: No one trained harder than Armstrong - September 11, 2012
Lance Armstrong continues to compete despite ban - September 13, 2012
Howman welcomes HGH test, talks Hamilton and UCI - September 13, 2012
No further action on Armstrong case for a few weeks - September 18, 2012
Kimmage receives UCI subpoena - September 20, 2012
Verbruggen wont take legal action against Hamilton - September 21, 2012
UCI has nothing to apologise for, says McQuaid - September 22, 2012
McQuaid reluctant to elaborate on Kimmage case - September 22, 2012
Hamilton calls on Armstrong to tell the truth - September 23, 2012
French Sports Minister calls for UCI to uphold Armstrong sanction - September 24, 2012
Tygart received death threats during USADA's Armstrong investigation - September 24, 2012
UCI responds to French sports minister over Armstrong Tour wins - September 25, 2012
USADA still finalizing decision on Lance Armstrong - September 26, 2012
UCI questions USADA on Armstrong file delay - September 27, 2012
Vaughters defends Kimmage ahead of UCI case - September 28, 2012
Report: Armstrong’s ex-wife involved in doping scheme - September 30, 2012
UCI provides clarification regarding its case against Kimmage - October 1, 2012
Swiss court finds in UCI's favour in Landis defamation case - October 3, 2012
Landis never contacted to defend against UCI defamation suit - October 3, 2012
UCI's failure to silence LeMond - October 4, 2012
Lance Armstrong: My conscience is clear - October 5, 2012
Gripper: Cycling cannot move forward until Lance issue is resolved - October 6, 2012
LeMond: Armstrong has been trying to destroy me for 10 years - October 7, 2012
USADA report contains "the same, old, worn-out stuff": Armstrong spokesman - October 8, 2012
Ashenden: Armstrong may have been blood-doping at 2009 Tour de France - October 8, 2012
Armstrong lawyer attacks pending USADA report - October 9, 2012
Reasoned decision is released, floodgates open
On Ocotber 10, 2012, the USADA released on its website all of the documented evidence against Lance Armstrong. In the dossier are the sworn confessions to doping of six current riders: George Hincapie, Michael Barry (both had retired prior to the release), plus Garmin-Sharp riders Christian Vande Velde, Tom Danielson and David Zabriskie and Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Levi Leipheimer.
While the three Garmin riders are retained by the team despite their six-month bans, Leipheimer is let go from Quickstep. As the cycling world digests the report, it becomes more and more clear that the avalanche will bury not only these American riders but will come crashing down on the entire professional peloton.
USADA's reasoned decision on Lance Armstrong follows money trail - October 10, 2012
Six former Armstrong USPS teammates receive bans from USADA - October 10, 2012
George Hincapie confesses to doping - October 10, 2012
Michael Barry confesses to doping - October 10, 2012
USADA believes one-in-a-million chance Armstrong rode 2009, 2010 Tours clean - October 10, 2012
USADA: Lance Armstrong paid Ferrari more than $1 million - October 10, 2012
Armstrong lawyer reacts to USADA reasoned decision press release - October 10, 2012
Danielson, Vande Velde and Zabriskie accept USADA bans - October 10, 2012
UCI examining USADA's evidence on Armstrong - October 10, 2012
WADA supports USADA on Lance Armstrong decision - October 11, 2012
USADA: Bruyneel a key player in Armstrong and team's doping - October 11, 2012
Leipheimer accepts USADA sanction following doping admission - October 11, 2012
USADA: Armstrong created a doping culture at US Postal - October 11, 2012
US riders react to USADA reasoned decision - October 11, 2012
Nike show continued support for Armstrong after USADA report - October 11, 2012
Brailsford stunned by USADA disclosures - October 11, 2012
Walsh: USADA decision "convincing and comprehensive" - October 11, 2012
Belgian Federation forwards Bruyneel charges to federal prosecutor - October 11, 2012
Italian documents reveal details of Dr Ferrari's doping skills - October 11, 2012
We didn't know about Leipheimer case when he signed, claims Lefevere - October 11, 2012
Yates denies seeing anything 'dodgy' at Discovery Channel in 2005 - October 11, 2012
Verbruggen on Armstrong: We did not hide anything, ever - October 11, 2012
USA Cycling to enforce USADA's suspensions of former Armstrong teammates - October 11, 2012
Howman on whether US Postal could happen again - October 12, 2012
Liquigas-Cannondale deny Bertagnolli's Dr Ferrari claims - October 12, 2012
Martin supports Garmin stance on USADA-sanctioned riders - October 12, 2012
Wiggins: USADA Armstrong case 'pretty damning' - October 12, 2012
Cycling Australia respond to USADA investigation - October 12, 2012
Rogers: It was a mistake to work with Ferrari - October 12, 2012
Pévenage "shocked" by details of USADA report - October 12, 2012
Ferrari could face criminal charges in Armstrong case - October 12, 2012
Van Den Broeck and Devolder "didn't notice anything" at US Postal - October 12, 2012
Report: Cancellara critical of Bruyneel and Armstrong - October 12, 2012
McQuaid tight-lipped on UCI response to USADA reasoned decision - October 12, 2012
Report: Bruyneel could be sacked today - October 12, 2012
David Millar calls on Verbruggen to step down from UCI - October 12, 2012
Tour de France director against reassigning Armstrong’s victories - October 12, 2012
RadioShack-Nissan cut ties with Bruyneel - October 12, 2012
Betsy Andreu: No longer a voice in the wilderness - October 13, 2012
Simeoni: "Armstrong and past still haunt me" - October 13, 2012
Bob Stapleton open to return to cycling - October 13, 2012
Will U.S. Postal history haunt Matt White? - October 13, 2012
Andersen says Bruyneel's departure “probably the right decision” - October 13, 2012
Matt White steps down from Orica GreenEdge after doping confession - October 13, 2012
RadioShack-Nissan riders keep counsel on Bruyneel at Tour of Beijing - October 13, 2012
Cavendish lauds cycling's anti-doping efforts - October 13, 2012
IOC could strip Armstrong of Sydney Olympic bronze medal - October 13, 2012
Julian Dean denies knowledge of U.S. Postal doping culture - October 14, 2012
Cycling Australia board to meet after White's confession - October 14, 2012
Jonker says he "never doped" - October 14, 2012
Armstrong may take a lie detector test, says lawyer - October 14, 2012
Pound: UCI must have known about doping - October 14, 2012
U.S. investigations stalled ASADA's pursuit of White - October 15, 2012
Millar says USADA report will change lives - October 15, 2012
Andy Schleck: cycling needs to focus on the future - October 15, 2012
Despite USADA's evidence Liggett remains Armstrong's supporter - October 15, 2012
Opinion: The Lance Armstrong fairness fallacy - October 16, 2012
Dr Ferrari unperturbed by USADA evidence - October 16, 2012
Ashenden critical of Cycling Australia - October 16, 2012
Former Armstrong teammate plans Nike protest - October 16, 2012
Australian Sports Commission says amnesty sends the wrong message - October 16, 2012
Barry calls for changes in pro road cycling - October 16, 2012
Bike Pure: Substantial change rests with the UCI - October 16, 2012
Report: Did Nike pay $500,000 to Verbruggen to cover up Armstrong positive? - October 16, 2012
Ferrari hits back at USADA doping accusations - October 16, 2012
Omega Pharma-Quickstep terminates Leipheimer contract - October 16, 2012
Steffen: Anti-doping vigilance needs to continue in wake of USADA investigation - October 17, 2012
Protesters implore Nike to step away from Armstrong endorsement - October 17, 2012
O'Grady in "shock" following evidence in USADA report - October 17, 2012
Matt White sacked by Cycling Australia for anti-doping breach - October 17, 2012
Kathy LeMond's SCA deposition details revealed - October 17, 2012
IOC Vice President says Armstrong may lose 2000 Olympic bronze medal - October 17, 2012
Nike terminate Armstrong’s contract - October 17, 2012
Gripper calls on the UCI to do more to fight doping - October 17, 2012
Greipel voices support of USADA investigation - October 17, 2012
Anheuser-Busch joins Nike in distancing from Lance Armstrong - October 17, 2012
Team Sky asks riders and staff to sign anti-doping declaration - October 17, 2012
Trek breaks ties with Lance Armstrong - October 17, 2012
Former USADA opponent Paul Scott provided key USADA information - October 18, 2012
Leipheimer wants to continue, despite Quickstep sacking - October 18, 2012
Spain's Attorney General to launch criminal proceedings against Armstrong? - October 18, 2012
Verbruggen denies Kathy LeMond's story of cover-up payment - October 18, 2012
Bruyneel vows to continue fight against USADA charges - October 18, 2012
Tuning into 'Radio Millar' - David Millar speaks - October 18, 2012
Gazzetta reveals scale of doping and money laundering under Dr. Ferrari - October 18, 2012
RadioShack-Nissan choose Guercilena to replace Bruyneel - October 18, 2012
Terpstra: Armstrong affair in media more than in peloton - October 18, 2012
Component manufacturer SRAM break ties with Armstrong - October 19, 2012
Cycling Australia vice president Hodge steps down, admits doping - October 19, 2012
Cycling Australia swallows its own bitter pill - October 19, 2012
Rabobank to end its sponsorship of professional cycling teams - October 19, 2012
Gesink shocked by Rabobank news - October 19, 2012
Rabobank to become 'white label' team - October 19, 2012
Gazzetta reveal police taps of Dr. Ferrari and Michele Scarponi - October 19, 2012
UCI responds to Rabobank withdrawal - October 19, 2012
Vos waits for details as Rabobank pulls out - October 19, 2012
UCI to announce decision on USADA's Armstrong findings on Monday - October 19, 2012
Dave Brailsford's pursuit of Utopia for Team Sky - October 19, 2012
Rubiera: I never saw Armstrong dope - October 19, 2012
USA Cycling strips Lance Armstrong's name from race series - October 19, 2012
Mixed emotions for Renshaw as Rabobank backs out - October 20, 2012
Armstrong: It's been a difficult couple of weeks - October 20, 2012
Vaughters questions Sky's new anti-doping policy - October 20, 2012
Open letter: David Millar responds to Rabobank's decision to leave cycling - October 20, 2012
Armstrong's 2001 sample was suspect but not positive, says head of Lausanne lab - October 21, 2012
Boonen: Only Lance can end the current doubt in cycling - October 21, 2012
Vaughters: Cycling Australia should not have turned its back on Hodge, White - October 22, 2012
Evans confirms fitness test taken with Ferrari in 2000 - October 22, 2012
Armstrong's results nullfied
On October 22, 2012, the UCI upheld USADA's lifetime ban and expunged his results since 1998. In the wake of the ban, all of Armstrong's personal sponsors one by one turned their backs on him, but stayed with the Lance Armstrong Foundation - which subsequently changed its legal name to the Livestrong Foundation and asked Armstrong to step down as chairman.
Other riders from the era felt safe to come forward and admit to doping, with mixed consequences. After months of fighting, Armstrong finally decided to confess in a television interview with Oprah Winfrey.
UCI confirms Lance Armstrong's life ban - October 22, 2012
McQuaid: "Lance Armstrong has no place in cycling" - October 22, 2012
USADA say the UCI made the right decision in Armstrong case - October 22, 2012
Oakley severs relationship with Armstrong - October 22, 2012
Prudhomme: "This era must be remembered as an era without winners" - October 22, 2012
Statement details UCI position on Armstrong ban - October 22, 2012
Bobby Julich doping confession - October 25, 2012
Orica-GreenEdge dismisses Matt White - November 1, 2012
White caught in wrong team at wrong time, says Jonker - November 2, 2012
Cycling was a "deeply criminal business" says Millar - November 6, 2012
Joachim supports Armstrong, says no organized doping at US teams - November 10, 2012
WADA denies charges of protecting Armstrong - November 12, 2012
Armstrong resigns from Livestrong board of directors - November 12, 2012
Hamilton: UCI must accept responsibility for cycling's past - November 12, 2012
Rick Crawford: I helped Levi Leipheimer to dope - December 5, 2012
Ferrari denies doping Armstrong - December 14, 2012
Rick Crawford loses coaching job as new doping allegations emerge - December 18, 2012
Barry cites the heavy mental toll of doping - December 19, 2012
Is Lance Armstrong considering a confession? - January 5, 2013
Bettini calls on Armstrong to confess - January 7, 2013
Report: Armstrong's alleged donation to USADA - January 8, 2013
Armstrong set for tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey - January 9, 2013
Lausanne laboratory gave Armstrong key to beating EPO test, says Tygart - January 10, 2013
Saugy denies telling Armstrong how to avoid EPO positive - January 11, 2013
10 questions Walsh would ask Lance Armstrong - January 12, 2013
Armstrong to attempt reconciliation with Landis? - January 14, 2013
Vaughters calls on Armstrong to speak to WADA - January 14, 2013
Armstrong to Livestrong staff: I'm sorry - January 14, 2013
Report: Armstrong confesses to doping during Winfrey interview - January 15, 2013
Armstrong interview extended to two nights on Oprah Winfrey Network - January 15, 2013
Jaksche: Sponsors must also accept their responsibility for doping - January 16, 2013
However, the implications of an Armstrong confession ran deep for the sport and Armstrong's net worth.
SCA to seek $7.5m from Lance Armstrong - October 22, 2012
Report: Armstrong's influence extends beyond sport - October 23, 2012
Cycling in Olympics not under threat by IOC - October 24, 2012
Alpe d'Huez Mayor wants Armstrong’s name removed from climb - October 24, 2012
UCI management committee will not reallocate Armstrong's Tours - October 28, 2012
Tour de France organizers confirm UCI decision on Armstrong's victories - October 29, 2012
IOC considers action on Armstrong's Olympic medal - November 1, 2012
WADA will not appeal USADA decision on Lance Armstrong - November 2, 2012
WADA will not appeal reduced sanctions in USADA case - November 3, 2012
Livestrong Foundation drop Armstrong from title name - November 15, 2012
IOC wait for UCI paperwork before moving to strip Armstrong of bronze medal - December 6, 2012
Landis' whistle-blower suit against Armstrong rumbles on - December 11, 2012
UCI officially nullifies Armstrong's Tour de France titles and results - December 11, 2012
Nissan to pull back from RadioShack team - December 20, 2012
2012 Reader Poll: USADA vs Lance Armstrong - December 23, 2012
The Sunday Times announces it's suing Lance Armstrong - December 23, 2012
D-day for Armstrong with Thursday the final day to appeal ban to CAS - December 26, 2012
Armstrong lets CAS filing deadline lapse without action - December 29, 2012
South Australian Premier wants Armstrong to re-pay Tour Down Under fees - January 15, 2013
Armstrong's confession could lead to $100 million whistleblower lawsuit - January 15, 2013
UCI reacts to reports that Armstrong could testify against officials - January 15, 2013
Pound says IOC may drop cycling from Olympics on Armstrong confession - January 15, 2013
U.S. government rejects Armstrong's $5 million offer in whisteblower case - January 16, 2013
IOC unlikely to cut cycling from Olympic programme - January 16, 2013
There were plenty of opinions about Armstrong's doping, both against and in support of the now-former Tour winner.
Reactions to UCI's confirmation of Lance Armstrong's ban - October 22, 2012
Millar "empowered" by UCI decision on Armstrong ban - October 22, 2012
McQuaid: Landis and Hamilton are far from heroes - October 23, 2012
Turtur left "disappointed" and "duped" by Armstrong - October 23, 2012
Samuel Sanchez criticises Armstrong ban - October 23, 2012
Kjaergaard confesses to doping while at Chicky World and US Postal - October 23, 2012
Indurain thinks Armstrong will appeal - October 23, 2012
Contador says there is no new proof against Armstrong - October 24, 2012
Wiggins compares Armstrong to Father Christmas - October 24, 2012
Del Moral denies involvement in Armstrong doping case - October 24, 2012
Merckx "fell into the trap" of Armstrong - October 25, 2012
Escartín: I'm not interested in second place in the Tour - October 25, 2012
Video: Wiggins says a confession from Armstrong is unlikely - October 25, 2012
Kittel "sick" of Armstrong supporters - October 27, 2012
British Cycling head questions UCI credibility - October 30, 2012
Armstrong to be stripped of his keys to Adelaide - October 31, 2012
Contador: "If Lance is guilty, then it stands to reason he loses his Tours" - October 31, 2012
Armstrong ruling questioned by doping experts - November 1, 2012
Freire: I never had suspicions about Armstrong - November 12, 2012
Evans on doping accusations and Lance Armstrong's Tours - November 17, 2012
Bordry: "Armstrong boasted he'd asked for my head" - November 19, 2012
Sports Illustrated dubs Armstrong 'Anti-Sportsman of the Year' - November 30, 2012
Watson: Armstrong "did what he had to do" - January 4, 2013
Now that everyone is aware of cycling's dark days, how can the sport move forward? That was the question on everyone's mind. The UCI decided to form an independent commission to examine its anti-doping efforts objectively. But not even the anti-doping authorities could agree on the path forward.
McQuaid would accept rider donations in the future - October 22, 2012
Police involvement crucial in anti-doping, says McQuaid - October 22, 2012
McQuaid has no place in cycling, says Hamilton - October 23, 2012
WADA: Testing alone not sufficient to combat doping - October 23, 2012
Mercier: The UCI must get rid of Pat McQuaid - October 24, 2012
Clerc calls on ASO to assume greater responsibility - October 24, 2012
Open Letter: LeMond demands McQuaid's resignation - October 25, 2012
Riders call for UCI to launch reforms - October 26, 2012
Ellis backs plans for independent commission - October 29, 2012
Jaksche : The problem isn't Armstrong, it's the system - October 29, 2012
Howman: WADA's credibility not in question in Armstrong aftermath - November 5, 2012
Report: IOC member says "Armstrong’s credibility has gone" regardless of Olympic medal decision - November 7, 2012
Independent anti-doping commission needed for cycling, says AIGCP - October 23, 2012
Independence critical for clean sport, says Tygart - November 6, 2012
Head of International Council of Arbitration for Sport to recommend UCI Commission members - November 7, 2012
UCI to launch consultation with cycling stakeholders - November 7, 2012
Pound: The appointment of Coates is troubling - November 8, 2012
UCI and WADA blamed for anti-doping failure - November 9, 2012
UCI's Chief Medical Officer says sport previously lacked means to catch cheats - November 13, 2012
Riders' Association calls for establishment of independent anti-doping commission - November 21, 2012
Ashenden, Kimmage, Walsh head UCI protest group - November 27, 2012
LeMond, Vaughters, Boyer and Jaksche join Change Cycling Now group - November 29, 2012
UCI names panel for Armstrong affair commission - November 30, 2012
Boyer unhappy with Vaughters' presence at Change Cycling Now - December 2, 2012
Vaughters and Boyer reconcile at Change Cycling Now summit - December 3, 2012
UCI Independent Commission calls for evidence - December 4, 2012
UCI Independent Commission contacts potential witnesses - December 7, 2012
UCI announces independent audit of federation - December 13, 2012
McQuaid: Change Cycling Now "not a part of cycling" - December 13, 2012
WADA president has concerns about UCI Independent Commission - December 13, 2012
McQuaid: All I've done since I became president is fight doping - December 31, 2012
Anti-Doping agencies refuse to join UCI Independent Commission - January 15, 2013
Verbruggen denies responsibility for cycling's problems - January 16, 2013
Independent Commission urges UCI to agree to Truth and Reconciliation process - January 16, 2013
UCI reject calls for a cycling-only Truth and Reconciliation Commission - January 16, 2013
