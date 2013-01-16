Index of Lance Armstrong doping allegations over the years

Image 1 of 8 Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis on the US Postal team (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 8 Lance Armstrong's seven Tour wins are the most by any rider (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 8 The 2009 Tour de France presentation with Alberto Contador, Lance Armstrong and Andreas Klöden (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 8 It's still about the bike: Lance Armstrong back in the saddle (Image credit: Trent Bona Photography) Image 5 of 8 Super domestique Lance Armstrong prior to the start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 8 Jan Ullrich (Team Bianchi) trailed by Lance Armstrong (US Postal-Berry Floor), Haimar Zubeldia and Iban Mayo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the climb of the Tourmalet at the 2003 Tour de France. (Image credit: Olympia Photo) Image 7 of 8 Seven-time Tour champion Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rides in Paris for the final time in his career. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 8 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) plays tour guide to Lance Armstrong in Luxembourg. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Allegations of doping hounded Lance Armstrong from the start of his comeback from cancer to win the Tour de France in 1999 through to his retirement and beyond.

Cyclingnews has been covering the stories from the beginning, and provide here a complete list of stories relating to Armstrong and doping allegations through the years.

Cortisone 'saddle sore' cream

L'Equipe uncovers cortisone non-negative test: Armstrong non-negative for cortisone - July 22, 1999

Armstrong's saddle sore explanation - July 23, 1999

US Postal medical waste investigation

In 2000, reporters followed a US Postal Service team vehicle and videotaped Dr. Luis del Moral disposing of material including a product called Actovegin. The French authorities investigated for two years before dropping the case.

US Postal probed and respond - November 8, 2000

US Postal: A case or not? - November 9, 2000

US Postal: more responses - November 10, 2000

US Postal investigation official - November 24, 2000

US Postal respond (again) - November 26, 2000

USA Cycling president hits out at French judges - November 30, 2000

IOC: Actovegin covered under blood doping ban - December 14, 2000

US Postal denies Actovegin use by riders - December 17, 2000

US Postal samples to be analysed - January 5, 2001

Lighter French focus for USPS - January 10, 2001

U.S. Postal Service presentation, Armstrong comments - January 27, 2001

US Postal samples requested - February 1, 2001

IOC reconsiders stance on Actovegin February 15, 2001

Legal wrangling blocks USPS blood tests - March 9, 2001

UCI to hand over US Postal samples - March 16, 2001

USPS Enquiry: Judge too slow - March 28, 2001

Armstrong threatens Willy Voet - June 20, 2001

Hopes that USPS enquiry will be completed within two months - June 28, 2001

David Walsh takes Armstrong to task over USPS enquiry - July 23, 2001

US Postal Service investigation could run into 2002 - October 17, 2001

No drugs so far in USPS investigation - October 27, 2001

US Postal investigation to collapse - February 7, 2002

US Postal investigation - Why? - February 12, 2002

US Postal dossier unlikely to be closed before Tour de France - June 5, 2002

French authorities to close US Postal investigation June 15, 2002

Armstrong speaks about USPS investigation - June, 2002

French authorities close the US Postal investigation September 3, 2002

In 2004, David Walsh and Pierre Ballester published L.A. Confidentiel: Les secrets de Lance Armstrong, which included the first witness testimonies alleging Armstrong used performance enhancing drugs. Armstrong sued for defamation and won an apology from the Sunday Times, but lost his battle to have his own statement included in all copies of the book. The opus was never released in English.

At the same time, Italian Filippo Simeoni was telling authorities that Michele Ferrari, also Armstrong's coach, helped him to dope. Armstrong called him a liar, and Simeoni sued for defamation. He lost.

New image challenge for Armstrong as LA Confidentiel pre-released June 14, 2004

Armstrong loses court case against LA Confidentiel publishers June 22, 2004

Simeoni nailed by Armstrong July 24, 2004

L'Equipe allegations

French anti-doping authorities had retroactively applied the new EPO test to samples from the 1999 Tour de France in order to test the robustness of their new test. The samples, which had been taken before the EPO test had been developed, allegedly showed evidence of EPO use but the lab personnel had no knowledge of the identities of riders behind positive samples.

A journalist from L'Equipe managed to acquire documentation from the UCI with sample numbers and match positives to those of Armstrong. However, the UCI's independent analyst ruled the data was unreliable and could not be used for doping punishment because the samples were tested strictly for research purposes. The World Anti-Doping Agency objected, sparking a long, heated battle between WADA president Dick Pound and then-UCI president Hein Verbruggen.

Armstrong puts extra money into anti-doping - July 1, 2005

Tour champion under the microscope again - August 23, 2005

French resume pursuit of Armstrong - August 23, 2005

Accusations against Armstrong rock cycling - August 24, 2005

EPO test under scrutiny - August 25, 2005

Leblanc in favour of retrospective testing - August 25, 2005

Riding under the radar: How to 'prepare' for the big races

A can of worms: Ethics and privacy ignored

Jonathan Vaughters interview: No evidence of EPO at Postal

Armstrong on Larry King Live: Response to doping allegations

CPA supports athletes' rights - August 26, 2005

40 positives in 1998 Tour, No action by USA Cycling against Armstrong - August 27, 2005

Ex-USPS soigneur speaks - August 28, 2005

L'Equipe puts more pressure on - August 29, 2005

UCI responds to L'Equipe - August 30, 2005

"History will show cycling at two speeds" says Madiot - August 30, 2005

L'Equipe denies witch hunt - August 31, 2005

Former Olympic head spears Armstrong, Hammond weighs in on L'Equipe - September 1, 2005

Hammond denies Simpson/Millar reference - September 2, 2005

L'Equipe journalist replies to criticism - September 4, 2005

New EPO test developed - September 5, 2005

Armstrong & Crow announce engagement; Lance back at Tour 2006? - September 6, 2005

UCI declaration over L'Equipe findings from 1999 Tour - September 9, 2005

Armstrong legal update: Anderson judgement; Le Monde defamation case - September 10, 2005

Three more names published from 1999 Tour - September 12, 2005

Schenk criticises UCI over Armstrong case - September 15, 2005

Pound: "Verbruggen was the leak" - September 16, 2005

Armstrong blasts WADA chief Pound - September 16, 2005

Verbruggen reacts to Pound statements - September 17, 2005

UCI doctor gave information to L'Equipe - September 18, 2005

UCI denies leaking Armstrong documents; Accuses WADA of blocking investigation - September 20, 2005

Lindner thinks more will come from L'Equipe - September 23, 2005

Olympic execs call for investigation & suspension of French lab - September 24, 2005

Rogge wants new investigation into Armstrong - September 25, 2005

UCI appoints independent expert for 1999 Tour samples - October 7, 2005

Steffen retracts - October 9, 2005

UCI investigator promises independence - October 11, 2005

Verburggen stands his ground - December 3, 2005

UCI suspends medical officer over Armstrong leak - February 28, 2006

McQuaid confirms Zorzoli as UCI source of Armstrong documents - March 2, 2006

Zorzoli back in the UCI - March 28, 2006

Two more weeks for Armstrong investigation - May 14, 2006

UCI lawyer asks for Armstrong's name to be cleared - May 31, 2006

UCI, WADA and Armstrong react to Vrijman's report - June 1, 2006

L'Equipe stands by its story, UCI supports Vrijman's findings - June 2, 2006

WADA slams the Vrijman report - June 3, 2006

UCI hits back at WADA - June 4, 2006

Lance Armstrong's open letter against Dick Pound - June 18, 2006

Armstrong calls for Pound's exit - June 19, 2006

LeMond: "Armstrong threatened my life" - June 26, 2006

UCI and Verbruggen sue Pound - March 21, 2008

UCI and former WADA president Pound make peace - December 17, 2009

Schenk: UCI needs more transparency - March 25, 2010

McQuaid reveals Armstrong made two donations to UCI - July 10, 2010

Former US Postal riders admit EPO use

Former US Postal riders admit EPO use - September 12, 2006

Lance Armstrong's statement on the Andreu confession - September 13, 2006

Andreu and Vaughters "gossiped" about USPS doping - October 16, 2006

Armstrong's comeback from retirement

Armstrong flew under the radar during his retirement from 2006-2008, but when he decided to return to competition, not everyone was happy. Even physiologists were caught up in the fray.

The UCI ignited controversy by waiving the length of time Armstrong was required to submit to doping controls before he could return to competition for the Tour Down Under in January of 2009. He announced he would submit to an independent testing program using notable anti-doping scientist Dr. Don Catlin, a plan that lasted only a few weeks.

Independent testing program stops as soon as it starts

Armstrong's anti-doping testing program pending - December 1, 2008

Armstrong announces start of Catlin's drug testing programme - January 18, 2009

Armstrong's anti-doping tests pending publication - January 22, 2009

Armstrong parts with Catlin - February 12, 2009

Armstrong's tests posted online - February 12, 2009

Armstrong and Kimmage face off in California - February 13, 2009

Shower-gate

It became clear during the season, however, that the French anti-doping agency (AFLD) was not going to give him an easy ride.

AFLD gives Armstrong a haircut - March 20, 2009

Armstrong embroiled in 'shower-gate' - April 7, 2009

Armstrong responds to AFLD report - April 8, 2009

Armstrong could face AFLD sanction - April 9, 2009

McQuaid says UCI will wait for AFLD decision - April 10, 2009

Armstrong 'shower-gate' closed - April 24, 2009

Floyd Landis accusations, Federal Grand Jury/FDA investigation

The next year, Floyd Landis came forward at the Tour of California, accusing Lance Armstrong of doping, and it continued for nearly two years before a US federal investigation into the charges was closed.

Landis drug Revelations? - May 20, 2010

Landis confesses to doping, implicates Armstrong and Bruyneel - May 20, 2010

WADA and UCI issue statements on Landis confession - May 20, 2010

Johan Bruyneel: Floyd Landis needs ‘help’ - May 20, 2010

Armstrong rejects Landis allegations - May 20, 2010

UCI rejects Landis' accusation of concealed doping test - May 20, 2010

Video: Armstrong rejects Landis allegations - May 21, 2010

Team RadioShack reveal further emails from Landis - May 21, 2010

Two people named by Landis may co-operate with authorities - May 22, 2010

LeMond supports Landis in fight for clean cycling - May 22, 2010

Landis makes an appearance at the Amgen Tour of California - May 23, 2010

McQuaid acknowledges accepting Armstrong donation a mistake - May 25, 2010

Scope of US doping inquiry may be widened - May 26, 2010

UCI requests investigations into Landis claims - May 26, 2010

Biological passport expert taking Landis seriously - May 27, 2010

McQuaid defends UCI against Landis and Bordry - June 9, 2010

Investigation into Landis claims widens to include Interpol - July 6, 2010

Verbruggen labels Landis a nuisance - July 14, 2010

Ball could hold link to Armstrong probe - August 2, 2010

Holczer accuses Leipheimer of blood manipulation - August 4, 2010

Armstrong lawyer condemns "un-American" investigation - August 8, 2010

McQuaid suggests US Postal investigation sparked by personal vendetta - August 17, 2010

Former USPS doctor denies doping at team - August 26, 2010

Lance Armstrong on defensive in federal investigation - September 15, 2010

Howman suspects the Armstrong investigation could be as significant as the BALCO case - October 14, 2010

Popovych to testify in Armstrong probe - November 3, 2010

Popovych denies witnessing doping - November 4, 2010

Armstrong investigation extends to French police - November 17, 2010

Armstrong shrugs off FDA investigation - January 5, 2011

Frustration for Armstrong as questions arise - January 19, 2011

A summary of the Sports Illustrated Lance Armstrong investigation - January 19, 2011

Armstrong era 'corrupt' says ex-mechanic - January 23, 2011

Bruyneel dismisses Sports Illustrated accusations - January 24, 2011

Landis: It was either cheat or get cheated - January 31, 2011

Armstrong, Ferrari relationship probed in Italian doping investigation - April 15, 2011

Dr Ferrari offers to meet magistrate surrounding his links to Armstrong - April 26, 2011

Armstrong investigation progressing, but case is 'solid' - May 11, 2011

Hamilton says he saw Armstrong use EPO - May 20, 2011

Tyler Hamilton's letter of confession - May 20, 2011

Report: Hincapie tells FDA Armstrong took PEDs - May 21, 2011

Betsy Andreu talks ahead of 60 Minutes show on Lance Armstrong - May 22, 2011

Ekimov denies Hamilton's claims of Armstrong doping - May 24, 2011

Verbruggen says Armstrong “never, never, never” doped - May 24, 2011

Armstrong lawyers ready for Federal battle - November 11, 2011

McQuaid and Verbruggen seek damages from Kimmage - January 29, 2012

Lance Armstrong inquiry concludes with no charges filed - February 3, 2012

UCI wants to put Armstrong investigation behind it - February 4, 2012

Armstrong welcomes end of federal investigation - February 5, 2012

WADA head expects sharing of Armstrong evidence - February 5, 2012

Armstrong investigation was a complicated PR case, says Roberts - February 5, 2012

USADA may struggle to study all evidence in Lance Armstrong investigation - February 5, 2012

USADA still investigating doping allegations against Armstrong - February 5, 2012

Liggett on Armstrong: The whole investigation was a waste of money - February 6, 2012

WADA hopes for quick handover of Armstrong evidence - February 7, 2012

Concerns over closure of Federal investigation into Armstrong and US Postal - February 8, 2012

Did U.S. attorneys disagree on whether to close Armstrong, U.S. Postal case? - February 8, 2012

Lance Armstrong admits "difficult times" during Federal Investigation - February 11, 2012

USADA opens doping proceedings against Armstrong and others

In 2012, USADA opened up its own anti-doping rule violation charges against Lance Armstrong and his former USPS team associates Johan Bruyneel, Dr. Luis del Moral, Pedro Celaya, trainer Jose Pepe Marti and Michele Ferrari.

Armstrong 'not wasting any more time' fighting doping allegations - May 16, 2012

Armstrong charged with doping by USADA - June 13, 2012

Armstrong and authorities comment on doping charges - June 13, 2012

USADA case against Armstrong could damage UCI, Ashenden says - June 14, 2012

Chris Horner: I don’t believe Armstrong cheated - June 14, 2012

Bassons and Simeoni say Armstrong probe is overdue - June 14, 2012

Bruyneel asserts innocence regarding USADA doping allegations - June 15, 2012

Armstrong frustrated by lack of information from USADA - June 16, 2012

Spanish doctor denies USADA doping charges - June 16, 2012

Armstrong attorneys respond to USADA charges - June 23, 2012

Doping charges recommended in Armstrong case - June 29, 2012

USADA has right to ban Bruyneel worldwide, McQuaid says - July 2, 2012

Legal opinion: Armstrong's arguments against USADA - July 4, 2012

Armstrong files federal lawsuit against USADA - July 9, 2012

Armstrong's federal lawsuit against USADA dismissed - July 10, 2012

Ferrari, Del Moral and Marti banned for life in US Postal case - July 10, 2012

Armstrong refiles lawsuit against USADA in Federal Court - July 11, 2012

McQuaid comments on USADA lifetime bans - July 11, 2012

Armstrong given 30-day extension by USADA - July 11, 2012

WADA expects ban of Armstrong associates to be accepted worldwide - July 11, 2012

Report: USADA has 38 Armstrong blood samples from 2008 to 2012 - July 13, 2012

Ferrari denies all charges and all knowledge of USADA case - July 13, 2012

Bruyneel to fight USADA charges - July 14, 2012

Case against Armstrong could damage UCI says Ashenden - July 14, 2012

Senator McCain backs USADA investigation into Armstrong - July 14, 2012

Report: Livestrong lobbyist questions fairness of USADA case with Congressman - July 17, 2012

USADA calls for Armstrong lawsuit to be dismissed - July 20, 2012

McQuaid disavows UCI responsibility in Armstrong case - July 26, 2012

Del Moral's lawyer claims doctor was banned for not giving evidence against Armstrong - August 1, 2012

UCI claims USADA has no jurisdiction in Armstrong case - August 4, 2012

UCI makes statement following release of court documents in Armstrong case - August 5, 2012

USADA does have jurisdiction over Armstrong case, says WADA - August 8, 2012

Martí's lifetime ban suspended by USADA - August 9, 2012

Judge delays ruling in Armstrong and USADA case - August 11, 2012

McQuaid accuses WADA of political campaign against cycling - August 11, 2012

Distict judge to dismiss Armstrong suit against USADA? - August 17, 2012

USADA makes final arguments in Armstrong case - August 17, 2012

Letter from USA Cycling included in Armstrong case - August 18, 2012

Judge sides with USADA in Armstrong suit - August 20, 2012

Judge issues stinging criticism of USADA in Armstrong case - August 20, 2012

Ashenden says: McQuaid must now help USADA's investigation - August 23, 2012

Armstrong decides not to fight, is banned for life

Lance Armstrong decided on August 23, 2012 that he would not take the USADA case to arbitration. In his statement, he refuses to accept the agency's jurisdiction in the case, never accepting the ban - quite the opposite. Despite threats by his attorneys to bring legal proceedings if USADA claims to ban Armstrong, the agency goes ahead and does it anyhow. The world waits with baited breath for USADA to release all of its evidence in its "reasoned decision".

Armstrong won't fight USADA doping charges - August 23, 2012

Lance Armstrong's full statement - August 23, 2012

USADA calls Lance Armstrong decision "a sad day" - August 23, 2012

WADA's Fahey: Armstrong's action "means the charges had substance" - August 24, 2012

Bruyneel: “Unjust process” against Armstrong - August 24, 2012

David Walsh on Armstrong and USADA's charges - August 24, 2012

French cycling reacts: "Armstrong to lose Tour titles" - August 24, 2012

Armstrong case: Reactions from around pro cycling - August 24, 2012

UCI awaits next USADA step in Armstrong case - August 24, 2012

USADA bans Armstrong for life, disqualifies all results since 1998 - August 25, 2012

Escartin calls USADA sanction on Armstrong illogical - August 25, 2012

Anderson maintains support for Armstrong - August 25, 2012

Frankie Andreu responds to Armstrong's ban - August 25, 2012

Jens Voigt hoping Lance Armstrong case comes to an end - August 25, 2012

Armstrong: mixed reactions at USA Pro Challenge - August 25, 2012

Simeoni: Justice has come a bit late in Armstrong case - August 25, 2012

Merckx continues support of Armstrong - August 25, 2012

Report: Armstrong warned before all doping controls - August 25, 2012

Axel Merckx stands by Armstrong - August 26, 2012

Larsson applauds Armstrong decision - August 26, 2012

Report: Armstrong hotel search cancelled in 2005 - August 26, 2012

Savoldelli: Armstrong made enemies - August 26, 2012

USADA: Armstrong could have retained five Tour wins - August 27, 2012

Kimmage: UCI needs root and branch surgery - August 27, 2012

Pound calls for 'truth and reconciliation' for cycling - August 28, 2012

Bassons: Armstrong's illusion of control is paramount - August 28, 2012

Armstrong: I won the Tour de France seven times - August 30, 2012

French Cycling Federation praises USADA's actions in Armstrong case - August 30, 2012

Hamilton says Armstrong gave him EPO before 1999 Tour de France - August 31, 2012

USADA responds to Liggett's claims of bribery in Armstrong case - August 31, 2012

Sheryl Crow questioned in federal Armstrong investigation - September 1, 2012

McQuaid says UCI not afraid to sanction Lance Armstrong - September 2, 2012

ReportL USADA in possession of positive Armstrong samples - September 3, 2012

An avalanche of evidence against Armstrong Hamiltons co-author claims - September 5, 2012

Museeuw calls for doping confessions from past riders - September 6, 2012

Weltz denies Hamilton's claims of being USPS EPO courier - September 6, 2012

Schenk doubts McQuaid has the credibility to clean up cycling - September 7, 2012

UCI may not appeal Lance Armstrong ban - September 8, 2012

UCI to introduce doping amnesty? - September 8, 2012

Sheryl Crow: No one trained harder than Armstrong - September 11, 2012

Lance Armstrong continues to compete despite ban - September 13, 2012

Howman welcomes HGH test, talks Hamilton and UCI - September 13, 2012

No further action on Armstrong case for a few weeks - September 18, 2012

Kimmage receives UCI subpoena - September 20, 2012

Verbruggen wont take legal action against Hamilton - September 21, 2012

UCI has nothing to apologise for, says McQuaid - September 22, 2012

McQuaid reluctant to elaborate on Kimmage case - September 22, 2012

Hamilton calls on Armstrong to tell the truth - September 23, 2012

French Sports Minister calls for UCI to uphold Armstrong sanction - September 24, 2012

Tygart received death threats during USADA's Armstrong investigation - September 24, 2012

UCI responds to French sports minister over Armstrong Tour wins - September 25, 2012

USADA still finalizing decision on Lance Armstrong - September 26, 2012

UCI questions USADA on Armstrong file delay - September 27, 2012

Vaughters defends Kimmage ahead of UCI case - September 28, 2012

Report: Armstrong’s ex-wife involved in doping scheme - September 30, 2012

UCI provides clarification regarding its case against Kimmage - October 1, 2012

Swiss court finds in UCI's favour in Landis defamation case - October 3, 2012

Landis never contacted to defend against UCI defamation suit - October 3, 2012

UCI's failure to silence LeMond - October 4, 2012

Lance Armstrong: My conscience is clear - October 5, 2012

Gripper: Cycling cannot move forward until Lance issue is resolved - October 6, 2012

LeMond: Armstrong has been trying to destroy me for 10 years - October 7, 2012

USADA report contains "the same, old, worn-out stuff": Armstrong spokesman - October 8, 2012

Ashenden: Armstrong may have been blood-doping at 2009 Tour de France - October 8, 2012

Armstrong lawyer attacks pending USADA report - October 9, 2012

Reasoned decision is released, floodgates open

On Ocotber 10, 2012, the USADA released on its website all of the documented evidence against Lance Armstrong. In the dossier are the sworn confessions to doping of six current riders: George Hincapie, Michael Barry (both had retired prior to the release), plus Garmin-Sharp riders Christian Vande Velde, Tom Danielson and David Zabriskie and Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Levi Leipheimer.

While the three Garmin riders are retained by the team despite their six-month bans, Leipheimer is let go from Quickstep. As the cycling world digests the report, it becomes more and more clear that the avalanche will bury not only these American riders but will come crashing down on the entire professional peloton.

USADA's reasoned decision on Lance Armstrong follows money trail - October 10, 2012

Six former Armstrong USPS teammates receive bans from USADA - October 10, 2012

George Hincapie confesses to doping - October 10, 2012

Michael Barry confesses to doping - October 10, 2012

USADA believes one-in-a-million chance Armstrong rode 2009, 2010 Tours clean - October 10, 2012

USADA: Lance Armstrong paid Ferrari more than $1 million - October 10, 2012

Armstrong lawyer reacts to USADA reasoned decision press release - October 10, 2012

Danielson, Vande Velde and Zabriskie accept USADA bans - October 10, 2012

UCI examining USADA's evidence on Armstrong - October 10, 2012

WADA supports USADA on Lance Armstrong decision - October 11, 2012

USADA: Bruyneel a key player in Armstrong and team's doping - October 11, 2012

Leipheimer accepts USADA sanction following doping admission - October 11, 2012

USADA: Armstrong created a doping culture at US Postal - October 11, 2012

US riders react to USADA reasoned decision - October 11, 2012

Nike show continued support for Armstrong after USADA report - October 11, 2012

Brailsford stunned by USADA disclosures - October 11, 2012

Walsh: USADA decision "convincing and comprehensive" - October 11, 2012

Belgian Federation forwards Bruyneel charges to federal prosecutor - October 11, 2012

Italian documents reveal details of Dr Ferrari's doping skills - October 11, 2012

We didn't know about Leipheimer case when he signed, claims Lefevere - October 11, 2012

Yates denies seeing anything 'dodgy' at Discovery Channel in 2005 - October 11, 2012

Verbruggen on Armstrong: We did not hide anything, ever - October 11, 2012

USA Cycling to enforce USADA's suspensions of former Armstrong teammates - October 11, 2012

Howman on whether US Postal could happen again - October 12, 2012

Liquigas-Cannondale deny Bertagnolli's Dr Ferrari claims - October 12, 2012

Martin supports Garmin stance on USADA-sanctioned riders - October 12, 2012

Wiggins: USADA Armstrong case 'pretty damning' - October 12, 2012

Cycling Australia respond to USADA investigation - October 12, 2012

Rogers: It was a mistake to work with Ferrari - October 12, 2012

Pévenage "shocked" by details of USADA report - October 12, 2012

Ferrari could face criminal charges in Armstrong case - October 12, 2012

Van Den Broeck and Devolder "didn't notice anything" at US Postal - October 12, 2012

Report: Cancellara critical of Bruyneel and Armstrong - October 12, 2012

McQuaid tight-lipped on UCI response to USADA reasoned decision - October 12, 2012

Report: Bruyneel could be sacked today - October 12, 2012

David Millar calls on Verbruggen to step down from UCI - October 12, 2012

Tour de France director against reassigning Armstrong’s victories - October 12, 2012

RadioShack-Nissan cut ties with Bruyneel - October 12, 2012

Betsy Andreu: No longer a voice in the wilderness - October 13, 2012

Simeoni: "Armstrong and past still haunt me" - October 13, 2012

Bob Stapleton open to return to cycling - October 13, 2012

Will U.S. Postal history haunt Matt White? - October 13, 2012

Andersen says Bruyneel's departure “probably the right decision” - October 13, 2012

Matt White steps down from Orica GreenEdge after doping confession - October 13, 2012

RadioShack-Nissan riders keep counsel on Bruyneel at Tour of Beijing - October 13, 2012

Cavendish lauds cycling's anti-doping efforts - October 13, 2012

IOC could strip Armstrong of Sydney Olympic bronze medal - October 13, 2012

Julian Dean denies knowledge of U.S. Postal doping culture - October 14, 2012

Cycling Australia board to meet after White's confession - October 14, 2012

Jonker says he "never doped" - October 14, 2012

Armstrong may take a lie detector test, says lawyer - October 14, 2012

Pound: UCI must have known about doping - October 14, 2012

U.S. investigations stalled ASADA's pursuit of White - October 15, 2012

Millar says USADA report will change lives - October 15, 2012

Andy Schleck: cycling needs to focus on the future - October 15, 2012

Despite USADA's evidence Liggett remains Armstrong's supporter - October 15, 2012

Opinion: The Lance Armstrong fairness fallacy - October 16, 2012

Dr Ferrari unperturbed by USADA evidence - October 16, 2012

Ashenden critical of Cycling Australia - October 16, 2012

Former Armstrong teammate plans Nike protest - October 16, 2012

Australian Sports Commission says amnesty sends the wrong message - October 16, 2012

Barry calls for changes in pro road cycling - October 16, 2012

Bike Pure: Substantial change rests with the UCI - October 16, 2012

Report: Did Nike pay $500,000 to Verbruggen to cover up Armstrong positive? - October 16, 2012

Ferrari hits back at USADA doping accusations - October 16, 2012

Omega Pharma-Quickstep terminates Leipheimer contract - October 16, 2012

Steffen: Anti-doping vigilance needs to continue in wake of USADA investigation - October 17, 2012

Protesters implore Nike to step away from Armstrong endorsement - October 17, 2012

O'Grady in "shock" following evidence in USADA report - October 17, 2012

Matt White sacked by Cycling Australia for anti-doping breach - October 17, 2012

Kathy LeMond's SCA deposition details revealed - October 17, 2012

IOC Vice President says Armstrong may lose 2000 Olympic bronze medal - October 17, 2012

Nike terminate Armstrong’s contract - October 17, 2012

Gripper calls on the UCI to do more to fight doping - October 17, 2012

Greipel voices support of USADA investigation - October 17, 2012

Anheuser-Busch joins Nike in distancing from Lance Armstrong - October 17, 2012

Team Sky asks riders and staff to sign anti-doping declaration - October 17, 2012

Trek breaks ties with Lance Armstrong - October 17, 2012

Former USADA opponent Paul Scott provided key USADA information - October 18, 2012

Leipheimer wants to continue, despite Quickstep sacking - October 18, 2012

Spain's Attorney General to launch criminal proceedings against Armstrong? - October 18, 2012

Verbruggen denies Kathy LeMond's story of cover-up payment - October 18, 2012

Bruyneel vows to continue fight against USADA charges - October 18, 2012

Tuning into 'Radio Millar' - David Millar speaks - October 18, 2012

Gazzetta reveals scale of doping and money laundering under Dr. Ferrari - October 18, 2012

RadioShack-Nissan choose Guercilena to replace Bruyneel - October 18, 2012

Terpstra: Armstrong affair in media more than in peloton - October 18, 2012

Component manufacturer SRAM break ties with Armstrong - October 19, 2012

Cycling Australia vice president Hodge steps down, admits doping - October 19, 2012

Cycling Australia swallows its own bitter pill - October 19, 2012

Rabobank to end its sponsorship of professional cycling teams - October 19, 2012

Gesink shocked by Rabobank news - October 19, 2012

Rabobank to become 'white label' team - October 19, 2012

Gazzetta reveal police taps of Dr. Ferrari and Michele Scarponi - October 19, 2012

UCI responds to Rabobank withdrawal - October 19, 2012

Vos waits for details as Rabobank pulls out - October 19, 2012

UCI to announce decision on USADA's Armstrong findings on Monday - October 19, 2012

Dave Brailsford's pursuit of Utopia for Team Sky - October 19, 2012

Rubiera: I never saw Armstrong dope - October 19, 2012

USA Cycling strips Lance Armstrong's name from race series - October 19, 2012

Mixed emotions for Renshaw as Rabobank backs out - October 20, 2012

Armstrong: It's been a difficult couple of weeks - October 20, 2012

Vaughters questions Sky's new anti-doping policy - October 20, 2012

Open letter: David Millar responds to Rabobank's decision to leave cycling - October 20, 2012

Armstrong's 2001 sample was suspect but not positive, says head of Lausanne lab - October 21, 2012

Boonen: Only Lance can end the current doubt in cycling - October 21, 2012

Vaughters: Cycling Australia should not have turned its back on Hodge, White - October 22, 2012

Evans confirms fitness test taken with Ferrari in 2000 - October 22, 2012

Armstrong's results nullfied

On October 22, 2012, the UCI upheld USADA's lifetime ban and expunged his results since 1998. In the wake of the ban, all of Armstrong's personal sponsors one by one turned their backs on him, but stayed with the Lance Armstrong Foundation - which subsequently changed its legal name to the Livestrong Foundation and asked Armstrong to step down as chairman.

Other riders from the era felt safe to come forward and admit to doping, with mixed consequences. After months of fighting, Armstrong finally decided to confess in a television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

UCI confirms Lance Armstrong's life ban - October 22, 2012

McQuaid: "Lance Armstrong has no place in cycling" - October 22, 2012

USADA say the UCI made the right decision in Armstrong case - October 22, 2012

Oakley severs relationship with Armstrong - October 22, 2012

Prudhomme: "This era must be remembered as an era without winners" - October 22, 2012

Statement details UCI position on Armstrong ban - October 22, 2012

Bobby Julich doping confession - October 25, 2012

Orica-GreenEdge dismisses Matt White - November 1, 2012

White caught in wrong team at wrong time, says Jonker - November 2, 2012

Cycling was a "deeply criminal business" says Millar - November 6, 2012

Joachim supports Armstrong, says no organized doping at US teams - November 10, 2012

WADA denies charges of protecting Armstrong - November 12, 2012

Armstrong resigns from Livestrong board of directors - November 12, 2012

Hamilton: UCI must accept responsibility for cycling's past - November 12, 2012

Rick Crawford: I helped Levi Leipheimer to dope - December 5, 2012

Ferrari denies doping Armstrong - December 14, 2012

Rick Crawford loses coaching job as new doping allegations emerge - December 18, 2012

Barry cites the heavy mental toll of doping - December 19, 2012

Is Lance Armstrong considering a confession? - January 5, 2013

Bettini calls on Armstrong to confess - January 7, 2013

Report: Armstrong's alleged donation to USADA - January 8, 2013

Armstrong set for tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey - January 9, 2013

Lausanne laboratory gave Armstrong key to beating EPO test, says Tygart - January 10, 2013

Saugy denies telling Armstrong how to avoid EPO positive - January 11, 2013

10 questions Walsh would ask Lance Armstrong - January 12, 2013

Armstrong to attempt reconciliation with Landis? - January 14, 2013

Vaughters calls on Armstrong to speak to WADA - January 14, 2013

Armstrong to Livestrong staff: I'm sorry - January 14, 2013

Report: Armstrong confesses to doping during Winfrey interview - January 15, 2013

Armstrong interview extended to two nights on Oprah Winfrey Network - January 15, 2013

Jaksche: Sponsors must also accept their responsibility for doping - January 16, 2013

However, the implications of an Armstrong confession ran deep for the sport and Armstrong's net worth.

SCA to seek $7.5m from Lance Armstrong - October 22, 2012

Report: Armstrong's influence extends beyond sport - October 23, 2012

Cycling in Olympics not under threat by IOC - October 24, 2012

Alpe d'Huez Mayor wants Armstrong’s name removed from climb - October 24, 2012

UCI management committee will not reallocate Armstrong's Tours - October 28, 2012

Tour de France organizers confirm UCI decision on Armstrong's victories - October 29, 2012

IOC considers action on Armstrong's Olympic medal - November 1, 2012

WADA will not appeal USADA decision on Lance Armstrong - November 2, 2012

WADA will not appeal reduced sanctions in USADA case - November 3, 2012

Livestrong Foundation drop Armstrong from title name - November 15, 2012

IOC wait for UCI paperwork before moving to strip Armstrong of bronze medal - December 6, 2012

Landis' whistle-blower suit against Armstrong rumbles on - December 11, 2012

UCI officially nullifies Armstrong's Tour de France titles and results - December 11, 2012

Nissan to pull back from RadioShack team - December 20, 2012

2012 Reader Poll: USADA vs Lance Armstrong - December 23, 2012

The Sunday Times announces it's suing Lance Armstrong - December 23, 2012

D-day for Armstrong with Thursday the final day to appeal ban to CAS - December 26, 2012

Armstrong lets CAS filing deadline lapse without action - December 29, 2012

South Australian Premier wants Armstrong to re-pay Tour Down Under fees - January 15, 2013

Armstrong's confession could lead to $100 million whistleblower lawsuit - January 15, 2013

UCI reacts to reports that Armstrong could testify against officials - January 15, 2013

Pound says IOC may drop cycling from Olympics on Armstrong confession - January 15, 2013

U.S. government rejects Armstrong's $5 million offer in whisteblower case - January 16, 2013

IOC unlikely to cut cycling from Olympic programme - January 16, 2013

There were plenty of opinions about Armstrong's doping, both against and in support of the now-former Tour winner.

Reactions to UCI's confirmation of Lance Armstrong's ban - October 22, 2012

Millar "empowered" by UCI decision on Armstrong ban - October 22, 2012

McQuaid: Landis and Hamilton are far from heroes - October 23, 2012

Turtur left "disappointed" and "duped" by Armstrong - October 23, 2012

Samuel Sanchez criticises Armstrong ban - October 23, 2012

Kjaergaard confesses to doping while at Chicky World and US Postal - October 23, 2012

Indurain thinks Armstrong will appeal - October 23, 2012

Contador says there is no new proof against Armstrong - October 24, 2012

Wiggins compares Armstrong to Father Christmas - October 24, 2012

Del Moral denies involvement in Armstrong doping case - October 24, 2012

Merckx "fell into the trap" of Armstrong - October 25, 2012

Escartín: I'm not interested in second place in the Tour - October 25, 2012

Video: Wiggins says a confession from Armstrong is unlikely - October 25, 2012

Kittel "sick" of Armstrong supporters - October 27, 2012

British Cycling head questions UCI credibility - October 30, 2012

Armstrong to be stripped of his keys to Adelaide - October 31, 2012

Contador: "If Lance is guilty, then it stands to reason he loses his Tours" - October 31, 2012

Armstrong ruling questioned by doping experts - November 1, 2012

Freire: I never had suspicions about Armstrong - November 12, 2012

Evans on doping accusations and Lance Armstrong's Tours - November 17, 2012

Bordry: "Armstrong boasted he'd asked for my head" - November 19, 2012

Sports Illustrated dubs Armstrong 'Anti-Sportsman of the Year' - November 30, 2012

Watson: Armstrong "did what he had to do" - January 4, 2013

Now that everyone is aware of cycling's dark days, how can the sport move forward? That was the question on everyone's mind. The UCI decided to form an independent commission to examine its anti-doping efforts objectively. But not even the anti-doping authorities could agree on the path forward.

McQuaid would accept rider donations in the future - October 22, 2012

Police involvement crucial in anti-doping, says McQuaid - October 22, 2012

McQuaid has no place in cycling, says Hamilton - October 23, 2012

WADA: Testing alone not sufficient to combat doping - October 23, 2012

Mercier: The UCI must get rid of Pat McQuaid - October 24, 2012

Clerc calls on ASO to assume greater responsibility - October 24, 2012

Open Letter: LeMond demands McQuaid's resignation - October 25, 2012

Riders call for UCI to launch reforms - October 26, 2012

Ellis backs plans for independent commission - October 29, 2012

Jaksche : The problem isn't Armstrong, it's the system - October 29, 2012

Howman: WADA's credibility not in question in Armstrong aftermath - November 5, 2012

Report: IOC member says "Armstrong’s credibility has gone" regardless of Olympic medal decision - November 7, 2012

Independent anti-doping commission needed for cycling, says AIGCP - October 23, 2012

Independence critical for clean sport, says Tygart - November 6, 2012

Head of International Council of Arbitration for Sport to recommend UCI Commission members - November 7, 2012

UCI to launch consultation with cycling stakeholders - November 7, 2012

Pound: The appointment of Coates is troubling - November 8, 2012

UCI and WADA blamed for anti-doping failure - November 9, 2012

UCI's Chief Medical Officer says sport previously lacked means to catch cheats - November 13, 2012

Riders' Association calls for establishment of independent anti-doping commission - November 21, 2012

Ashenden, Kimmage, Walsh head UCI protest group - November 27, 2012

LeMond, Vaughters, Boyer and Jaksche join Change Cycling Now group - November 29, 2012

UCI names panel for Armstrong affair commission - November 30, 2012

Boyer unhappy with Vaughters' presence at Change Cycling Now - December 2, 2012

Vaughters and Boyer reconcile at Change Cycling Now summit - December 3, 2012

UCI Independent Commission calls for evidence - December 4, 2012

UCI Independent Commission contacts potential witnesses - December 7, 2012

UCI announces independent audit of federation - December 13, 2012

McQuaid: Change Cycling Now "not a part of cycling" - December 13, 2012

WADA president has concerns about UCI Independent Commission - December 13, 2012

McQuaid: All I've done since I became president is fight doping - December 31, 2012

Anti-Doping agencies refuse to join UCI Independent Commission - January 15, 2013

Verbruggen denies responsibility for cycling's problems - January 16, 2013

Independent Commission urges UCI to agree to Truth and Reconciliation process - January 16, 2013

UCI reject calls for a cycling-only Truth and Reconciliation Commission - January 16, 2013