Armstrong resigns from Livestrong board of directors

Image 1 of 3 Expect to see Lance Armstrong in suit and tie this fall if his case goes to arbitration (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Lance Armstrong happiest when surrounded by his adoring fans and pushing his Livestrong foundation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Lance Armstrong zips up his Livestrong jersey and is ready to go. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

Lance Armstrong has now totally separated himself from Livestrong, the cancer charity he founded in 1997. He is said to have done so to protect the organization from the fall-out from his lifetime ban for doping.

After the USADA released its “reasoned decision” outlining why it had issued a lifetime ban against Armstrong and stripped him of his seven Tour de France titles, he resigned as chairman of the group, but remained on the board of directors. He has now given up that position as well.

“Lance decided to resign from the board of the foundation to spare it any negative effects as a result of controversy surrounding his cycling career,” Livestrong spokeswoman Katherine McLane told the Bloomberg news agency. His resignation was effective November 4.

The doping case against Armstrong is said to have affected the charity, which claims to “find new ways to raise awareness, increase outreach and facilitate collaboration in an effort to improve the cancer experience.” It is no longer listed in the top 400 charities in the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s list.