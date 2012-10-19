Vos waits for details as Rabobank pulls out
World champion understands decision
Dutch world champion Marianne Vos has reacted to the announcement of Rabobank ending its sponsorship of professional cycling teams, including her Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team, saying that she understands the decision. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old is awaiting more information as to the continuation of the team under a "white label".
Related Articles
"Absurd day. The report that Rabobank stops its sponsorship hits me hard and raises a lot of questions. I, too, am waiting for news on further developments," she posted on her personal Twitter account on Friday. Rabobank decided to end its sponsorship at the end of this year, however honouring its contracts and providing the men's as well as the women's teams with the means to continue next year.
Also, the Dutch bank's management insisted that Vos would not be left without support, but the details of this are yet to be defined. Rabobank cited the scope of the USADA report on the US Postal doping scheme as the reason for leaving the professional sport after 17 years of commitment.
"In the light of current doping matters, it's an understandable decision of Rabobank. Unfortunately, it affects many innocent people in our sport," she added.
Widely believed to be less infiltrated by doping than men's cycling, women's racing loses a major sponsor in Rabobank, as it features not as many teams. Vos hoped that the setback would only be temporary.
"Of course, I hope that our women's team can build up even further after this successful year with Rabobank. Pure sport, out of passion, that is what we show," she commented.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy