WADA president has concerns about UCI Independent Commission

WADA president John Fahey gives an address at a symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), John Fahey, released a statement today in which he expressed his concerns about the organisation's participation in the UCI's Independent Commission.

A three-member panel, chaired by Former British Court of Appeal judge Sir Philip Otton and assisted by House of Lords Peer and Paralympic Champion Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Australian lawyer Malcolm Holmes QC, has been set up to investigate the USADA's reasoned decision relating to the Lance Armstrong affair and accusations that the UCI failed to do everything within its powers in the fight against doping.

"I can confirm that WADA has been contacted by lawyers representing the independent commission established by the UCI, cycling’s governing body, and has agreed to meet with them in the near future to discuss WADA’s possible involvement in the process that has been proposed by the UCI," said Fahey. "However, WADA has some significant concerns about the commission’s terms of reference and has alerted the lawyers representing the commission of its concerns.

"If WADA’s concerns cannot be resolved as a result of this meeting, WADA will consider seriously whether it can take part in the commission’s process.

"WADA will make no further public comment on the matter until after the meeting."

The Independent Commission is currently gathering evidence and will ultimately hold a hearing in London between April 9-16, 2013. It then aims to submit its report to the UCI by June 1, 2013, or shortly after.