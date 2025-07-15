Ten days of trauma in the battle against Pogačar - Philippa York Tour de France analysis

Pogačar may seem unstoppable, but down a key lieutenant and with Visma-Lease a Bike at full strength, we have an interesting race ahead

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 10/07/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Tour de France Stage 6, Bayeux - Vire Normandie, France - Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates-XRG.
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The first part of this 112th Tour de France is done, and a number of things are apparent.

The two main favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) are a level above the other team leaders. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) is the reference in the squabble for the last spot on the podium, and sadly the Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) we all hoped would be influential for at least some of the action hasn’t turned up at all.

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 

