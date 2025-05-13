Recommended reading

'I was a functioning addict' – Bradley Wiggins speaks about his personal trauma and how he got his life back on track

2012 Tour de France winner to undergo special therapy in the USA thanks to support from Lance Armstrong

Bradley Wiggins in 2023 when he spoke at The Cambridge Union
Bradley Wiggins has revealed he took cocaine to ease the "pain that I lived with" in the years after his retirement from racing, but has recently got his life back on track and will undergo therapy in the USA thanks to support from Lance Armstrong.  

Wiggins was a national sports idol in 2012 when he won the Tour de France and a time trial gold medal in the London Olympics. He retired in 2016, but his life then spun out of control. 

