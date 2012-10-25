Video: Wiggins says a confession from Armstrong is unlikely

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins bundled up at the Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Bradley Wiggins at the presentation of the 2013 Tour de France route. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Brian Robinson has been hugely impressed at the achievements of Wiggins and Team Sky in 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

This year's Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) discusses the state of cycling in the aftermath of USADA's case on Lance Armstrong and says a confession is unlikely from the rider who has been stripped of his seven Tour de France victories.

There's plenty of anger surrounding the case and subsequent information that has come to light however, Wiggins insists the sport is no longer how it was despite the younger generation taking some of the blame for what happened in the past.