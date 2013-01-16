Independent Commission urges UCI to agree to Truth and Reconciliation process

Image 1 of 2 The UCI Independent Commission logo Image 2 of 2 UCI President Pat McQuaid at the UCI headquarters in Aigle (Image credit: AFP)

The UCI-appointed Independent Commission, created to investigate issues and allegations arising out of the USADA Reasoned Decision in relation to Lance Armstrong and the US Postal Service Team, has called on the UCI to include a Truth and Reconciliation process that would offer a full or partial amnesty to whoever confesses to past involvement in doping.

WADA, USADA and the Change Cycling Now group have all criticised the independence of the Commission and refused to participate in the planned hearings, weakening the depth and validity of the Commission's work and the validity of any conclusions.

The Commission has called on them to change their mind and decided to hold a procedural hearing with the UCI 'as soon as posisble after January 21, in public' to discuss a Truth and Reconciliation process. The Commission also wants to discuss and possibly change the strict terms of reference the UCI set when it created the Commission.





"The Commission, via the Solicitors to the Inquiry, has written to the UCI’s solicitors, urging the UCI to reconsider its position."

"The Commission is of the view that the participation of USADA, WADA and CCN in the Inquiry would assist the Commission, and it hopes that they will give further consideration to participating, and will continue to explore the possibility of a Truth and Reconciliation process directly with the UCI."

The January procedural hearing will be held in London.

The Commission is funded by the UCI and headed by former British Court of Appeal judge Sir Philip Otton and assisted by House of Lords Peer and Paralympic Champion, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, and Australian lawyer Malcolm Holmes QC.

The Commission planned to hold a hearing in London between 9-26 April and submit its report to the UCI by 1 June 2013. A Truth and Reconciliation process, involving numerous people, could delay any final report.

