Australian Sports Commission says amnesty sends the wrong message

Australian Sports Commission chief executive Simon Hollingsworth has warned Cycling Australia that they will be on notice following the doping admission of Matt White and that calls for an amnesty would be inappropriate.

Following the release of the USADA Reasoned Decision documents last week, Cycling Australia President Klaus Mueller said: "It might now be time to consider a range of options including an amnesty for athletes who have cheated in the past to own up to any wrongdoing and have their confessions mitigate any subsequent penalties."

Hollingsworth however, does not believe that an amnesty sends the right message.

"In relation to calls for an amnesty, I believe it is premature," he is quoted as saying in the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday. "It is important that we send a clear message that any doping is unacceptable, and an amnesty would be inconsistent with that."

The Australian Sports Commission is held accountable by the Australian Federal Government with one of its roles being to oversee the delivery of funding programs to national sporting organisations, including Cycling Australia. Funding is dependent on sporting bodies upholding their end of the bargain when it comes to anti-doping requirements and given some of the questions now being asked about White's employment with Cycling Australia, the federation could find itself under increased scrutiny.

"The commission will be watching the actions of Cycling Australia closely."

