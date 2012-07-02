USADA has right to ban Bruyneel worldwide, McQuaid says

Image 1 of 2 Johan Bruyneel faces the media (Image credit: Steve Medcroft) Image 2 of 2

The United States Anti-Doping Agency “has the right to sanction Johan Bruyneel worldwide,” UCI president Pat McQuaid has acknowledged. RadioShack-Nissan team manager Bruyneel, Lance Armstrong and others have been charged by the USADA with doping violations. All have denied the charges.

Bruyneel is not attending the Tour de France this year, having decided at the last minute to stay away. But “his Tour withdrawal will be the theme here three weeks long,” McQuaid told the dpa news agency at the start of the race.

McQuaid also said that the UCI learned of the American investigation only at the last minute. “We heard of the case only one day before it was made public,” he said.

Armstrong showed himself unimpressed by the whole affair. “I refuse to be distracted by usantidoping's antics,” he tweeted. “It's 2012, I'm gonna continue to lead Livestrong, raise my 5 kids and stay fit!”