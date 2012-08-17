USADA makes final arguments in Armstrong case

(Image credit: USADA)

The US Anti-Doping Agency followed the attorneys of Lance Armstrong in making its final arguments to a Texas district court judge, asking for him to dismiss a suit filed by Armstrong challenging its ability to pursue anti-doping rule violation charges.

On June 12, 2012, USADA informed Armstrong and five others that they are being accused of a doping conspiracy as part of the US Postal Service team and face lifetime bans. The respondents were then required to either accept the bans or ask for the case to go to arbitration.

Armstrong's former trainer Michele Ferrari and team doctor Luis del Moral were given life bans, while his former team manager Johan Bruyneel and another trainer Jose Pepe Marti chose to take the case to arbitration.

Armstrong, however, challenged the methods and jurisdiction of USADA to the district court, where Judge Sam Sparks heard arguments last Friday.

The judge did not rule immediately, and gave the two sides a week to file any additional arguments.

Today, the USADA put in its final statements, arguing that Armstrong's membership with USA Cycling binds him to their procedures. It also stated that the UCI, which tried to claim that because it collected doping control samples used as evidence in the case, had no such right.

In a statement, USADA CEO Travis Tygart denounced the UCI's attempt to usurp its control of the case.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency has already announced USADA has jurisdiction in the USPS doping conspiracy case as the rules adopted by both the UCI and USADA provide and as such UCI's attempt to control the outcome through pressuring USA Cycling is tellingly sad and is further evidence why USADA as an independent national anti-doping agency that exists solely to protect clean athletes and the integrity of sport is the proper body to handle the case."