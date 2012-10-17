Greipel voices support of USADA investigation

Image 1 of 3 Andre Greipel is quite optimistic before the race (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 3 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is interviewed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Andre Greipel enjoys his podium time at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lotto-Belisol sprint ace André Greipel has come out in support of the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and its charges of doping against Lance Armstrong, one of the few current European professionals to do so.

"Today we know that – and above all, we know how – some cheats were, and also today are still, able to make trouble in cycling. I am especially shocked by the magnitude of it all and how systematic the cheating was," Greipel wrote on his blog.

The 30-year-old German has amassed the highest number of victories this season, his tally includes three stage victories in the Tour de France.

He supports the actions of USADA despite the charges being taken years after Armstrong's success.

"...the fight against cheating and the falsely-earned successes must absolutely be continued! This fight for honesty and a fair sport has already proven itself, even if cycling's reputation seems to be continually damaged.

"But still: some of the cheats have accepted responsibility and faced up to the situation. Let us hope that this is the right signal for the future.

"I find it really too bad that the investigation by various agencies has taken so long, because otherwise the 'new cycling' would be another step further along today. But the happenings, some of which can hardly be believed, which the US Anti-Doping Agency USADA has exposed, have also made clear why it is has taken so long."

The words of Greipel go a bit farther than most other European professionals, who, aside from Gustav Larsson, have stopped short of calling Armstrong a doper.

"I signed by first professional contract in 2005, and cycling has now been a large part of my life for more than 20 years. But reaching top athletic performance and success through illegal methods is not just a taboo, it is cheating.

"There are clear rules and regulations, and if you don't obey them, you are a cheat and must be sanctioned as those rules require," Greipel stated.

