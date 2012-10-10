WADA supports USADA on Lance Armstrong decision

WADA president John Fahey gives an address at a symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The reasoned decision issued today by the US Anti-Doping Agency on Lance Armstrong's doping case has been received by the World Anti-Doping Agency, and a statement of support has come from its president John Fahey.

“We would like to commend USADA for having the courage and the resolve to keep focused in working on this difficult case for the sake of clean athletes and the integrity of sport," Fahey said in a press release.

The Australian confirmed that his agency will now, "as with all cases, carefully consider [the reasoned decision's] contents and the voluminous accompanying evidence".

He further supported the efforts of the American agency, stating, “The process followed by USADA has at all times been appropriate and careful, and in compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code (Code)."

The file is also in the hands of the UCI, which has said it would examine the dossier and comment as promptly as possible. It has 21 days to decide whether it would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in order to reverse Armstrong's lifetime ban.

"Thereafter, WADA has a further 21 days to determine whether we will exercise our independent right of appeal," Fahey said. “In the interim, it is obviously inappropriate for us to make further comments."



